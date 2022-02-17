LeBron James fuels Lakers’ 4th-quarter rally over Jazz



LeBron James was in the Super Bowl on Sunday when he watched Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams rally to win the championship in the fourth quarter.

With Donald Courtside playing for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, James took some inspiration from Donald and rallied a fourth-quarter of his own despite being injured before the AD version of the Lakers.

James scored 15 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers overcame Anthony Davis’ injury and advanced from a 12-point deficit in the fourth quarter to a 106-101 win against the Jazz.

“I’ve been trying to be inspired by what he’s been able to do in the last few days,” said James of Donald. “The greatest defensive player I’ve ever seen play a game. He took time out of his day and it was amazing to see us play after the parade.”

Donald arrived just when the game was set to end and watched the game courtesy. Donald and Super Bowl champion Ramos paraded them early in the day

James slapped Donald’s hand as he ran on the court in the third quarter after scoring on a reverse layup.

In the fourth quarter, Donald stood up and became flexible as James ran past him and ran to the court after getting the driving Lakers in three.

When the game was over, James and Donald hugged Courtside.

It went on to snap a three-game rate streak of 19-4 before Los Angeles trailed 92-80 in the middle of the fourth quarter. James had the last 10 points during the rally, with the Lakers leading 96-94 with 2:08 left with the help of Russell Westbrook.

1:24 Mike Conley tied it in a pair of free throws and snapped Utah’s six-game winning streak before James Los Angeles took the lead on the 3-pointer to the left.

James has scored 25 points or more in his career-best 23 consecutive games.

Coach Frank Vogel said: “What we’ve seen LeBron do is awesome. What he’s going to do at this point in his career, the way he did with his strength, will and determination to take charge of a game in the fourth quarter, was really special.”

Davis went down 3 minutes to go to the second quarter due to a sprained ankle. The Lakers said the X-ray was negative and he would receive treatment at the All-Star break. Vogel said an MRI was scheduled for Thursday.

Davis had 16 points in the 17th minute after being injured. He was in court for a few minutes before being released. Davis – averaging 23.3 points and 9.1 rebounds – has already missed 21 matches this season, including 17 due to a knee injury.

“Of course, when AD goes out it takes the sail away from us for quite a while, especially with the game he was up to that point,” James said. “It took us a minute to recover and then we got some bounce, but we closed the third quarter in good fashion and were able to turn around in the fourth.”

Russell Westbrook had 17 points and seven rebounds and owner Monk added 13 points.

Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 37 points, including five 3-pointers.

“I don’t think there’s any way we’re going to lose this game. It’s their achievement. I give credit where there is credit but we let the game slip in different situations,” Mitchell said. “We played like we were over 40 in the second half and it can’t happen.”

Utah led 33-29 3 1/2 minutes into the second quarter with 10 points in two minutes.

With three minutes left in the third quarter before the Lakers’ rally, Jazz’s biggest lead was 14 points.

Jazz coach Quinn Snyder said, “The game gets tough and goes to LeBron and he makes plays.” “But we also had plenty of opportunities to play. We didn’t, but we put ourselves in that position. Giving up a 13-point lead couldn’t be so easy. Our teams have to work to get ahead. Back, and crushed. It was very easy. . “

Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic has 15 points and Jordan Clarkson has 13 points off the bench. .. Rudy Gay has missed the last five games due to pain in his right knee.

Lakers: Los Angeles scored the first 11 points, six from Davis. … Carmelo Anthony missed his fifth game in a row due to a right hamstring strain. Avery Bradley (right knee swelling) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone injury) were also out of lineup.

Jazz: February 25 Dallas Host.

Lakers: Hosted by LA Clippers on February 25th.