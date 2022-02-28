LeBron James, Lakers teammates exchange words with fans, get booed during blowout loss to Pelicans



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers are officially under the rocks.

During an embarrassing 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Crypto.com Arena let fans know how players felt about their team’s recent game. James, Trevor Ariza and Russell Westbrook had no problem confronting the crowd of fans who scolded their favorite Lakers.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Caution: Clear language

“What do you know about basketball without the ball going in or out? Shut up yo-up,” said James.

“I won’t give an F — you! You’re a b —-! How about that?” Ariza followed.

After the game, Westbrook was asked by reporters at a news conference if he was upset with what Lakers fans were thinking.

Knicks great Charles Oakley says Giannis Anteokoumpo will “get off the bench” in his day

“Nah,” Westbrook said. “Take it home? Why? S —. Take it home? I have three cute kids at home. Why should I take it home? If they gossip, they can take it home. I’m not worried about it. It doesn’t bother me. “

Los Angeles’ defeat to the Pelicans was ninth in 12 games. The Lakers now have a 27-33 record and have reached the final of the play-in tournament with just 2.5 games remaining with 22 remaining this season.

“We got a solid stretch with Dallas, the Clippers again on Thursday, then the Golden State on Saturday,” James said after the game. “And we’ve still got 10 road games this month or March, so it’s not easy for us.”