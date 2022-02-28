Sports

LeBron James, Lakers teammates exchange words with fans, get booed during blowout loss to Pelicans

2 mins ago
The LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers are officially under the rocks.

During an embarrassing 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Crypto.com Arena let fans know how players felt about their team’s recent game. James, Trevor Ariza and Russell Westbrook had no problem confronting the crowd of fans who scolded their favorite Lakers.

The Lakers' LeBron James throws a free throw against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

(Adam Pantoji / NBA via Getty Images)

Caution: Clear language

“What do you know about basketball without the ball going in or out? Shut up yo-up,” said James.

“I won’t give an F — you! You’re a b —-! How about that?” Ariza followed.

After the game, Westbrook was asked by reporters at a news conference if he was upset with what Lakers fans were thinking.

Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates by sinking a basket against Dallas on December 15, 2021.

(AP Photo / Tony Guterres)

“Nah,” Westbrook said. “Take it home? Why? S —. Take it home? I have three cute kids at home. Why should I take it home? If they gossip, they can take it home. I’m not worried about it. It doesn’t bother me. “

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James shoots while defending New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in Los Angeles on February 5, 2022.

(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

Los Angeles’ defeat to the Pelicans was ninth in 12 games. The Lakers now have a 27-33 record and have reached the final of the play-in tournament with just 2.5 games remaining with 22 remaining this season.

“We got a solid stretch with Dallas, the Clippers again on Thursday, then the Golden State on Saturday,” James said after the game. “And we’ve still got 10 road games this month or March, so it’s not easy for us.”

