LeBron James laughs at your ‘old’ Lakers memes. after his nap.
LeBron James has seen memes and read punch lines.
“The narrative about our age,” he said, “I laugh at it. I actually laugh. I’m just not saying that.”
The Los Angeles Lakers are old. They are the NBA’s Traveling Wilburys, an aging rock star collective hoping to produce another chart-topping album. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan has higher mileage between 2003 Honda Civic. Carmelo Anthony, 37, remembers getting to know 36-year-old James for the first time, when he was a high school standout — back in the last millennium. At 32 years old, Russell Westbrook is playful by comparison.
All of this could make for a widespread disaster. Or it could be an extraordinary success. But the Lakers won’t be boring.
“I don’t think it will be like peanut butter and jelly to start the season,” James told reporters ahead of training camp on Tuesday. “But it’s all part of the process.”
As change revolves around him, James remains the central force of the franchise. During his 19th NBA season and his fourth season with the Lakers, he had a significant stint in Los Angeles. Year 1: An injury-free season for James in which the Lakers set a losing record. Year 2: The death of Kobe Bryant, followed by a championship run in the league’s pandemic-era bubble. Year 3: More injuries and being out of the first round playoffs.
Prior to Year 4, the Lakers donned a hard hat during a massive renovation. Only James, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are left from last season, though some familiar faces – Howard and Rajon Rondo, both 35 – are back after helping the Lakers win a title two seasons ago.
“It was exciting to help put this team together this summer,” said James, who may also have a front office role.
In his own small way, James also reinvented himself by thinning a bit at this crucial stage of his career.
“They’ve decided to lean a little bit,” team general manager Rob Pelinka said last week. “And I think that’s going to translate into his explosiveness and his quickness.”
Pelinka said he had outlined three objectives prior to the draft and free agency: add playmates, find more shootings and, eventually, move back to employing two defensive-minded centers, both with Davis’ presence in the post. To increase and remove some material demands. Him. Pelinka raids a warehouse of vintage All-Stars.
“A lot of times when you put a group of players together — a bunch of talent like ours — it doesn’t work out,” said Anthony, who spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers. “But I think understanding where we are in our careers and understanding what we have to do, understanding that we all have to make sacrifices to get things done, that’s the beauty of the real journey we’re about to go on.”
Westbrook, the former winner of the NBA’s Most Valuable Player Award, spent the previous season with the Washington Wizards before being traded to the Lakers in August. Westbrook called it a “blessing” to play in Los Angeles, where he grew up. James said he and Westbrook had been “tied at the hip” over the summer.
“I think it’s because we both understand and know what it takes to win, and obviously LeBron knows what it takes to get to the next level,” Westbrook said.
To that end, the Lakers have already managed to avoid a potential distraction, scaring away the Nets and several other teams, including the Golden State Warriors: Pelinka said the Lakers would have to be fully vaccinated by the time they opened their season against Golden State on October 19. will be imposed. .
“I know I was very confused about all of this,” James said. “But after doing my research and doing things of that nature, I felt it was the best fit not only for me but for my family and my friends, and so I decided to do it.”
At the same time, James said he would not use his public forum to urge others to get vaccinated.
“I personally don’t feel like I should be involved in what other people should do to their bodies,” he said.
It wasn’t a topic James liked, though the spotlight would probably soon settle on the Lakers’ wild on-court chemistry experimentation. And there will be a sense of urgency for everyone involved.
There isn’t a very clear future for the Lakers, at least not in the painstakingly let’s-make-sure-we-plan-beyond-this-season sense. In securing the likes of Davis in 2019 and Westbrook this year, the Lakers have traded several promising players and an armada of first-round draft picks. The idea now has been to win, no matter what the cost.
But the aging process is undefeated, and there are clear concerns about the Lakers’ durability. James, undefeated for most of his career, has been hampered by injuries in recent years, and Davis limped through the team’s brief playoff appearances last season. For his part, Pelinka tried to downplay the suggestion that the Lakers were brittle, citing the example of Tom Brady, who, at 44, is still quarterbacking football teams for the Super Bowls.
Amid doubts and questions about the Lakers, Anthony could forge a path that leads to a championship ring, which would be his first. That said, there were moments in his career when he considered the prospect of teaming up with one of his closest friends, James. The opportunity never materialised. Perhaps no player was prepared for this to happen, Anthony said.
“But here we are now,” he said. “Timing is everything.”
