LeBron James laughs at your ‘old’ Lakers memes. after his nap.

LeBron James has seen memes and read punch lines.

“The narrative about our age,” he said, “I laugh at it. I actually laugh. I’m just not saying that.”

The Los Angeles Lakers are old. They are the NBA’s Traveling Wilburys, an aging rock star collective hoping to produce another chart-topping album. Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan has higher mileage between 2003 Honda Civic. Carmelo Anthony, 37, remembers getting to know 36-year-old James for the first time, when he was a high school standout — back in the last millennium. At 32 years old, Russell Westbrook is playful by comparison.

All of this could make for a widespread disaster. Or it could be an extraordinary success. But the Lakers won’t be boring.