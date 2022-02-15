Sports

Lebron James: Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory parade should feature Lakers and Dodgers

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl on Sunday evening and NBA star LeBron James wants his Lakers and Dodgers in the city to be able to join in the celebration, he said.

On Twitter, James came up with the idea for a “joint parade” in Los Angeles with his Lakers and Dodgers, both of whom won their respective national titles in 2020, to join the Rams and celebrate each of the recent championships.

James tweeted, “We, Dodgers and Rams should all have a joint parade together !!!! to end it with a live concert later !! City of Champions,” James tweeted.

After winning a national title, the major sports teams traditionally held a parade in their hometowns and celebrated with their fans, but the Lakers and Dodgers were unable to do so in 2020 because large crowds were limited to the coronavirus epidemic.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron Jem, left, shoots while defending New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron Jem, left, shoots while defending New York Knicks guard Quentin Grimes in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Los Angeles.
(AP Photo / Mark J. Terrell)

The Rams set a celebration parade this Wednesday, February 16, when the Lakers are scheduled to play against the Utah Jazz, but a parade could be postponed by one day on Thursday, February 17, to make a joining event possible, Odyssey Report.

LeBron James at the Super Bowl LVI

LeBron James at the Super Bowl LVI
(Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

The Lakers will then begin their All-Star break and, since the MLB has not yet begun spring training, a last-minute change is at least possible.

The tweet received some criticism, although the Lakers and Dodgers won their championship in 2020 – two years ago.

Inglewood, California - February 13: Los Angeles Rams' Cooper Coop # 10 and Matthew Stafford # 9 are celebrating after the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Inglewood, California – February 13: Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Coop # 10 and Matthew Stafford # 9 are celebrating after the Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, 2022. Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
(Photo by Andy Lyons / Getty Images)

Also, the Dodgers recently lost to the last World Series winners in the National League Championship, the Atlanta Braves and Lakers are currently ninth in the NBA Western Conference with a 26-31 record.

And, the coronavirus epidemic has severely affected the 2020 season schedule, often preventing players from practicing and participating in games, so some people deny the integrity of winning championships under the coronavirus “bubble” – albeit entirely by their respective sports leagues.

