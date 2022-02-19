Sports

LeBron James reveals he has plans to play with son when he gets to NBA

LeBron James peeked a bit into his end-of-career plans and made it clear that playing with his son Bruni was definitely part of it.

James told Athletic on Saturday that the young basketball player, wherever he is, plans to play with his son for a year.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - January 04: Bernie James of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazer watches # 0 during the second half of the game against the Minneapolis Academy Red Hawks at Target Center on January 04, 2020 in Minnesota, Minnesota.

(Hannah Faslien / Getty Images)

“My last year will be playing with my son. Wherever Bruni is, I’ll be there. I’ll do whatever it takes to play with my son for a year. It’s not about money then,” he said. .

According to 247 Sports, Bronnie James is a four-star recruit from Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles. Junior Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina are reported to have received interest. He can always decide to skip college and join the Ignite team in the G-League.

LeBron James # 6 of the Los Angeles Lakers shot a free throw during a game against the Detroit Pistons on November 28, 2021 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

(Adam Pantoji / NBA via Getty Images)

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. James has signed with the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2022-23 season. According to Spotrac, he will earn বেস 44.4 million base salary in his final year with Los Angeles.

When asked about rejoining the Cleveland Cavaliers, James told The Athletic that he would not oppose.

“The door is not closed. I’m not saying I’m coming back and playing. I don’t know. I don’t know what my future holds. I don’t even know when I’ll be free.” He said.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James against the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game 4 in the NBA Finals of basketball in Cleveland.

(AP)

The question is whether Cleveland will likely want James back at the age of 39 or 40. Cleveland, at the moment, is in the All-Star break, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers have built a young up-and-coming team since James bowled Cleveland for the second time.

