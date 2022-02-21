Sports

LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT
Written by admin
LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT

LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Whether LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time is an ongoing debate among NBA fans.

James, named after four NBA titles and one of the top scorers in NBA history, will always be mentioned along with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and former NBA great Michael Jordan greet each other at Cleveland on Sunday, February 20, 2022, during the NBA All-Star basketball game at halftime, introducing the 75 best players in the league.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, left, and former NBA great Michael Jordan greet each other at Cleveland on Sunday, February 20, 2022, during the NBA All-Star basketball game at halftime, introducing the 75 best players in the league.
(AP Photo / Ron Schwann)

Current Los Angeles Lakers star Kenny Smith of TNT talks about what makes someone the best of all time (GOAT). James said, for him, he felt like he was in that conversation when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback NBA final victory in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.

“At that moment, I was, ‘I’m the biggest basketball player I’ve ever seen,'” James said. “From all sides. I can play one to five; I can save one to five. I’ve done something that has never happened in the history of the game. It didn’t come out. And no one gave us a chance. I just thought, ‘There’s no one better than me.’

“I felt like J-Z when he created The Blueprint.”

What he said in an episode of “More Than Athlete” in 2018 reiterated his comments to TNT.

Tim LeBron's LeBron James speaks to the media after the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tim LeBron’s LeBron James speaks to the media after the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Via KeShawn Ennis / NBAE Getty Images)

READ Also  Harbhajan on Kevin Pietersen's predictions: Kevin Pietersen predicts for third Test against India at Headingley; Harbhajan Singh's reaction to Kevin Pietersen's predictions; IND vs ENG: Kevin Pietersen made big predictions about the third Test, says Bhajji

NBA All-Star Game: Game-winning hits at LeBron James Cleveland

“That moment made me the greatest player of all time, that’s what I felt,” he said.

“I was thrilled to have a win for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying. Cleveland has been playing for 52 years. And then I stopped, I was, ‘That’s where that one made you the best player of all time.’

NBA Legends, Michael Jordan and LeBron James join hands at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022 as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

NBA Legends, Michael Jordan and LeBron James join hands at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio on February 20, 2022 as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
(Via Jesse D. Garabrant / NBA Getty Images)

On Sunday night 163-160, James helped his team win the NBA All-Star Game.

#LeBron #James #reveals #moment #believes #GOAT

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Cavs' center Jarrett Allen named All-Star replacement for Harden

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment