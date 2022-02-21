LeBron James reveals what moment he believes made him the GOAT



Whether LeBron James is the greatest basketball player of all time is an ongoing debate among NBA fans.

James, named after four NBA titles and one of the top scorers in NBA history, will always be mentioned along with the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson.

Current Los Angeles Lakers star Kenny Smith of TNT talks about what makes someone the best of all time (GOAT). James said, for him, he felt like he was in that conversation when he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a comeback NBA final victory in 2016 against the Golden State Warriors.

“At that moment, I was, ‘I’m the biggest basketball player I’ve ever seen,'” James said. “From all sides. I can play one to five; I can save one to five. I’ve done something that has never happened in the history of the game. It didn’t come out. And no one gave us a chance. I just thought, ‘There’s no one better than me.’

“I felt like J-Z when he created The Blueprint.”

What he said in an episode of “More Than Athlete” in 2018 reiterated his comments to TNT.

NBA All-Star Game: Game-winning hits at LeBron James Cleveland

“That moment made me the greatest player of all time, that’s what I felt,” he said.

“I was thrilled to have a win for Cleveland because of the 52-year drought. The first wave of emotion was when everyone saw me crying. Cleveland has been playing for 52 years. And then I stopped, I was, ‘That’s where that one made you the best player of all time.’

