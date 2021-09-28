LeBron James says he was vaccinated against Covid

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said on Tuesday that he was vaccinated against the coronavirus, after avoiding questions about his vaccination status last season. Several other high-profile NBA players have opposed vaccination ahead of the start of the NBA season next month.

“I think everyone has their own choice of doing what feels right for themselves and their families,” James said. “I know I was very skeptical about it, but after doing my research and doing things of that nature, I felt it was the best fit not only for me but for my family and my friends, and so I Decided to do it.”

James did not say which vaccine he had taken, or how many doses he had received. He also said that he would not publicly use his platform to encourage others to get vaccinated.

“We are talking about the bodies of individuals,” he said. “We’re not talking about anything that is political or racism or police brutality and things of that nature.”