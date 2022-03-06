LeBron James scores 56 points, Lakers beat Warriors to end skid



Despite being ranked third in NBA history in terms of scoring and fast second to Carl Malone, LeBron James has never been considered a pure scorer.

On Saturday night, James showed that he is still able to collect points in various ways.

James scored a season-high 56 points and snapped a four-game losing streak to beat the Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors 124-116. It was his third-highest point in a regular-season game and his 13th at least 50.

James, who scored a career-best 61 for Miami against Charlotte in 2014, said: “My game tonight, I felt pretty good in every part of the floor and I was able to play a few games to help us win.”

James reduced his shots to 19 of 31, including a 3-point range of 11 to 6, and to give the Lakers a 100-97 lead in the fourth quarter, friends and foes were unwilling to praise his performance.

“He was awesome tonight,” said Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 14 points. “The way it came, in the rhythm of the game and in the flow of the game, we made that comeback and he’s a big reason for us to come back and the runs he’s made.”

“He’s obviously coming down a handful like that, and then when he gets his 3-point shot like in the second half, it’s hard to try and defend him,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr. “He was brilliant tonight. LeBron was amazing.”

After Austin Reeves steals Curry’s pass, Anthony completes a three-point game to give the Lakers a 3:29 lead at 114-112, and the owner hits Monk 3, and Austin Reeves extends that lead to five after stealing Curry’s pass. James then throws a thunderous alley-up from Monk, who stole the incoming pass after the Los Angeles turnover.

Stephen Curry cut it to 119-116 at 1:06 left, but Reeves caught the offensive rebound and Anthony hit a corner 3, allowing the Lakers to see it.

Curry had 30 for Golden State, and Jordan Pool added 23. The Warriors finished third in the NBA with a total of four losses, a half game for Memphis and 8 1/2 games behind Phoenix.

“More games are coming, so we have to do it ourselves. We have to dig out of the mud, and no one will help us,” Kerr said.

Golden State took a 67-62 halftime lead over Los Angeles with 42 points in the second quarter. Poole and Jonathan Cumminger each had eight points, Curry added seven and the Warriors shot 69.6% off their field (16 of 23) and 75% from the 3-point range (6 of 8). But they let the Lakers close at half 11-2 and regretted the inability to maintain the break.

“It’s been a pattern for us during this bad spelling,” Kerr said. “We’re not stepping on them when the teams go down. We’re making mistakes and letting the teams turn around, and you’re going to die when you do that in this league.”

Lots in the tank

James, who surpassed Malone for the most minutes in NBA history, including the playoffs, had 30 points in the second half. It was at least 25 points in his 24th game to extend the longest streak of James’ colorful career.

“When he continues like this, there’s really no one on his team who can do anything about it,” said Russell Westbrook, a Lakers guard who scored 20. “Tonight, he enforced his will and had his hands on the game at all levels. It was really big, especially in a game like this tonight where we needed to win.”

Have to work

Clay Thompson labored for the second game in a row after returning from a non-COVID-19 illness, scoring seven points in 3-of-13 in 31 minutes.

“Clay is pushing,” Kerr said. “I think the illness probably affected his conditioning and his timing, so he fought the last two games. And he’ll get it back.”

Stay back

Kerry said Curry, Thompson and Andrew Wiggins will be among several Golden State players who will not be playing in Denver on Monday.

Tip-INS

Cuminga finished with 18 points. … Lakers G Avery Bradley returns after missing five matches due to a right knee injury. He didn’t score in the 16th minute: Lakers G. Tallinn Horton got two points in the 18th minute after not playing against the Clippers on Thursday due to a sprain in his left ankle. … Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl winner QB Matthew Stafford watched the game with his wife from the courtside seat, while longtime Lakers coach Phil Jackson picked it up from a suit.

The next one is coming

Warriors: Monday night in Denver.

Lakers: Monday night in San Antonio.