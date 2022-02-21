LeBron James seen trying to keep it together during Macy Gracy’s national anthem performance



LeBron James turned his mind to the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night as he hit the game-winner to seal his team’s win against Kevin Durant’s side, but something broke his concentration before Tiff.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Messi Gray fought to keep it together while performing the national anthem.

Gray’s performance was panned on social media with Fergie’s presentation of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Gray is a Grammy Award winning artist.

Tim LeBron lost to Team Durant 163-160.

NBA All-Star Game: Game-winning hits at LeBron James Cleveland

James scored 24 points and added six rebounds and eight assists. He hit the game-winning shot over Jack Lavin and Joel Embed.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry won the MVP All-Star Game with 16 three-pointers.

“Of course I got MVP; I played well all night. He hit the game-winner. All the history of our series and the acronym tie, and how all those nights went like this, so it was beautiful – you really can’t draw it any other way.” Curry said.

Curry finished with 50 points.

James is now in the 5-0 format that top voters draft their own players.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.