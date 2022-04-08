LeBron James to miss Lakers’ final 2 games with ankle injury



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

LeBron James will miss the last two games of the Los Angeles Lakers season due to a sprain in his left ankle, which will almost certainly prevent him from winning his second NBA scoring title.

The Lakers made the announcement Friday before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The disappointing season in Los Angeles will end on Sunday in Denver.

The 37-year-old James has scored 30.3 points in just 56 games this season, with at least two embarrassing qualifications to qualify for the scoring title, including his full point-per-game average. The second-highest scorer in NBA history has played in just one game since his ankle sprain on March 27, scoring 38 points at a devastating home rate near New Orleans on April 1.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

James is slightly behind Philadelphia’s Joel Embed, who is averaging 30.4 points per game in the closest scoring title race in NBA history. Milwaukee’s Giannis Anteokoumpo is third with 29.9 points per game.

James is a four-time league MVP with four championship rings, but he won his only scoring title with Cleveland in 2008. The 35-year-old was trying to become the oldest scoring champion in NBA history, surpassing 18-time All-Star Michael Jordan, when he won his final title.

James surpassed Carl Malone for second place on the NBA’s career scoring list on March 19. With 37,062 points, he is second only to Karim Abdul-Jabbar and 38,387 points behind him for the top spot in the history of the league.

James averaged 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists in his 19th season. In the final year of his contract with the Lakers, he will earn about $ 44.5 million next season.

Although he has made impressive figures while denying his age, James will miss the playoffs for the second time since 2005 because of the Lakers’ big fight in the second half of the season. He missed the postseason in his first season with the Lakers in 2018-19.

Los Angeles (31-49) has lost eight games in a row and has been 10-30 since January 7th. Anthony Davis returns to the lineup on April 1 after missing the last two seasons for six weeks with his long series injury. The Florida Bubbles Lakers have won their franchise’s 17th championship.