Lee Maracle, Combative Indigenous Author, Dies at 71

Such a change is happening across Canada. In recent years, the government has conducted official investigations into missing or murdered local women, and a Truth and Reconciliation Commission has focused on about 150,000 indigenous children who were separated from their families and admitted to assimilationist residential schools, the last of which closed late. 1990s.

Ms Merkel was “before the reckoning,” said Daniel Justice, a professor of indigenous literature at British Columbia University. “She was one of the voices that helped to settle the score, and she was consistent in her commitment to it.”

Woobageshig Rice, an Indigenous Canadian journalist and co-host of a podcast on Indigenous Writing, said Ms. Merkel was one of the first writers she had ever read about Indigenous life, and that the experience had a lasting effect.

“She told her people’s stories very responsibly and very effectively and with pride and that inspired me to find a way to tell stories,” said Shri. Rice said. “I can’t think of anyone who hasn’t been affected in some way.”

Marguerite Alain Carter was born on July 2, 1950 in North Vancouver. (The nickname “Lee” was taken from Aline.) She was raised mainly by her mother, Jean (Krautz) Carter, a nurse and social worker. She was raised by her stepfather, Philip Carter.

Her father, Bob George, came from a socially prestigious family – he was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Chief Dan George – but Mr George did not acknowledge that he was her father until she was an adult.

She wrote in “I am a woman” that although her mother could not always feed her enough, she “grew up with national pride, social conscience, fairness and strong will.” As a girl, she spent time with local veterans such as legal activist Andrew Paul and Chief August Jack Khatsahlano, the bearer of ancient country traditions.

