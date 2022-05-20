Sports

Lee Westwood loses longtime partner UPS amid ties to Saudi-backed rival golf league

Written by admin
Lee Westwood and longtime sponsor UPS have parted methods after 14 years Golfer’s request for launch Controversial Saudi Arabian-backed rivals to play within the league, a report stated.

A UPS spokesman instructed Sports activities Illustrated in an article printed on Wednesday that the delivery big’s transfer to exclude Westwood was a “strategic enterprise resolution” however didn’t point out the golfer’s current relationship with the LIV Golf Invitational Sequence within the UK subsequent month.

England's Lee Westwood and Cady Helen Story walk during a practice round at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 18 before the 2022 PGA Championships.

“We worth our relationship however determine based mostly on what’s greatest for our enterprise,” the spokesman instructed the outlet. “We’ll proceed to give attention to sponsorship initiatives which might be vital to UPS and in step with our enterprise priorities.

“The choice to finish our partnership is a strategic enterprise resolution that permits us to give attention to different initiatives. We keep various sponsorships throughout different sports activities in addition to cultural, public curiosity and sustainability-led initiatives to help our model and meet the wants of our enterprise.”

PGA Championship winners will not be lacking Phil Mickelson’s presence on the dinner

Lee Westwood of England plays his second shot in the 13th hole during the second round of the British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield, England on May 6, 2022.

The 2-time PGA Tour champion additionally confirmed the information on the outlet however declined to touch upon the rationale for UPS’s resolution to drop him.

“I take into account myself lucky to have been with UPS for 14 years. Such a giant firm,” he stated.

Earlier this month, Westwood requested competitors from each the European Tour and the PGA Tour. $ 25 million occasion funded by Saudi June 9/11 at Centurion Membership.

England's Lee Westwood teases in the 2nd hole during the final round of the Abu Dhabi Championship Golf Tournament on January 19, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

He stated earlier that his need to play was largely due to his purse.

“It is my job. I do it for cash. It is not the one cause to do it,” Westwood stated. “But when somebody comes and offers one in every of us an opportunity to elevate a wage, you might have to take it severely, do not you?”

The The PGA Tour was introduced final week It won’t grant launch, and European Tour has stated it’s going to evaluate every request on a case-by-case foundation.

The Related Press contributed to this report.

