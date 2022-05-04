Lee Westwood requests release to play in Saudi-funded event



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Lee Westwood has requested a release next month to play the first event of the Saudi-sponsored LIV Golf Invitational Series in the UK.

Westwood said he has asked both the European tour and the PGA Tour for the release needed to compete in the 9 25 million event at Centurion Club on June 9-11.

“Nothing has been heard yet,” Westwood said Wednesday. “Ball on the European Tour Court and on that PGA Tour Court.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Westwood, 49, said in February that he had signed an undisclosed agreement on his possible participation in the breakaway series, initially funded by the Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund, and was led by another former No. 1, Greg Norman.

Westwood had previously said that playing for such a large sum of money would be a “no-brainer” at the stage of his career.

“I think some of my teammates with whom I grew up playing in Workshop (England), if I go to them and say I was offered a chance to play in a tournament, a জন 25 million 48-man tournament, they will probably pull me aside.” What do you really think? ‘”Westwood said.

“It’s my job. I do it for the money. It’s not the only reason to do it. But if someone comes and gives one of us a chance to raise a salary, you have to seriously consider it, don’t you? I’ve been supporting European tours for 29 years. We’ve hosted events on the tour হচ্ছে it’s being portrayed as ours and theirs (situation), with LIV golfers saying they want to be on the side-side; they’re not really going against a big tournament. “

Westwood said some people have “problems with change.”

“They’re skeptical about it and people like consistency,” he said, “where I think it’s better to change the competition at any point in life. It moves things and puts everyone at their fingertips and everyone tries to improve and enhance their product.”

Asked if the source of money was a problem in light of Saudi Arabia’s record on human rights issues, Westwood said sports and politics should not be mixed.

“I played in Saudi Arabia for the first time on a European tour,” he said. “The first three times I played there, the European tour approved it so they had no problem with where the money came from.

“I think Saudi Arabia is trying to become more western and change and they are trying to change faster, and this is probably worrying a lot of people and scaring a lot of people. But they are just trying to improve, aren’t they? I believe “Sports and politics should not be mixed, as we saw at Wimbledon that Russian players were not allowed to play there. I do not agree with what they did there, a lot of people do.”