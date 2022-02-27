Sports

Leeds fires manager Bielsa to try to stay in Premier League

Marcelo Bielsa was sacked as Leeds manager on Sunday after another heavy loss left the team within two points of the Premier League relegation zone.

“I have to work in the best interests of the club and I believe a change is needed now to secure our Premier League status,” said Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizani. “Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.”

Leeds said the goal is to announce the successor to the Argentine coach on Monday.

The 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham came at the end of a seven-day game where Leeds also lost 4-2 to Manchester United and 6-0 to Liverpool.

Leeds returned to the top division in their second season, where Bielsa led Yorkshire for 16 years in the lower league after being relegated in 2004 due to financial mismanagement.

Leeds plans to pay tribute to the coaches who have led the Northern English club for almost four years in his first career in English football, on Eland Road.

In its two years in the Premier League, Leeds Hall is one of the most exciting teams to visit, scoring a lot of goals and thanks more and more to Bielsa’s hard-hitting and adventurous approach to attacking in the waves and putting pressure on all man-to-man. Above the field

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa watches the English Premier League soccer match between Leeds United and Manchester United on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds, England.
(AP Photo / John Super)

It looks silly at times, especially against big teams, but Bielsa has refused to abandon his long-standing philosophy that influenced the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in five games in February. This is the record for the most goals scored in a single month in the Premier League.

“We have found ourselves in an uncertain league position and I think now is the right time to bring in a new head coach to make an impact in the decisive phase of the season,” Radrizani said. “Naturally, I, along with everyone else at the club, would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him all the best for the future.”

English football will lose a charismatic manager who famously – and often entertainingly – talks through a translator and who was the subject of a controversial episode that saw Bielsa admit to sending an intern from Leeds, then playing in the second tier championship. Watch an opponent’s training session before a game.

Leeds was fined ,000 200,000 ($ 270,000), which Bilsa paid out of his own pocket.

