Leelee Sobieski Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What is Leelee Sobieski’s Net Worth?

Leelee Sobieski is an American artist and actress who has a net worth of $4 million. Leelee Sobieski began appearing in films as a teenager like “Deep Impact” and “Eyes Wide Shut” and went on to have a successful film career as an adult before retiring from acting in 2012 to focus on art.

Early Life

Sobieski was born on June 10, 1983 in New York City. Her mother, Elizabeth, was an American film producer and screenwriter while her father, Jean was a French-born painter of Polish descent. She is of Jewish descent and has described her upbringing as pan-religious. She has a younger brother name Robert.

Sobieski attended Trevor Day School in New York, graduating in 2001. She then studied literature and fine art while at Brown University, though she did not ultimately graduate.

Career

Sobieski’s acting career began when she was noticed by a talent scout in the cafeteria of a New York City Private school. She was encouraged to begin auditioning for films and she did so in 1993 when she went for a part in “Interview with the Vampire,” though it ultimately went to Kirsten Dunst. However, she then portrayed a character the following year in the TV movie, “Reunion,” which starred Marlo Thomas. In 1995, she played a lead role in another television film called “A Horse for Danny.”

Her first studio film role came in 1997 when she landed the part of Martin Short’s character’s daughter in the comedy, Jungle 2 Jungle.” The next year, in 1998, she had her big break at the age of 15 when she was cast in “Deep Impact.” The film grossed nearly $350 million worldwide and shot Sobieski into the spotlight. The same year she was cast in “A Soldier’s Daughter Never Cries” and her performance was widely praised by critics. She also received a nomination at the Young Artist Awards and a nomination by the Chicago Film Critics Association for her work.

In 1999, she appeared in “Eyes Wide Shut” by Stanley Kubrick alongside Tom Cruise and was also cast in a supporting role in the teen comedy, “Never Been Kissed,” starring Drew Barrymore. The following year, she was cast in her next big role, the lead in the television movie “Joan of Arc.” The role again earned her high praise and award nominations at the Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards. She was also the youngest ever actress to play Joan of Ar on screen.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

The next year in 2000, Sobieski played the female lead in “Here on Earth,” which earned her a Teen Choice nomination followed by a role in “Uprising,” which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. In 2001, she played the lead in the horror film “Joy Ride” and also starred in “The Glass House.” She additionally starred in the low-budget drama, “My First Mister,” which received critical praise. She starred in the independent film, “L’Idole” in 2002 which opened at the Toronto International Film Festival and then in “Les Liasons dangereuses” in 2003, a role which allowed her to display her fluency in French.

In 2005, she appeared in the miniseries, “Hercules,” and then in the experimental film, “Lying,” in 2006 which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. She then starred in “Heavens Fall,” as well as “In a Dark Place” and the remake of “The Wicker Man,” alongside Nicolas Cage. She played the role of a dominatrix in the 2007 film, “Walk All Over Me,” and then appeared in the major motion picture, “88 Minutes,” along with Al Pacino in 2008.

Sobieski then appeared in, “In the Name of the King: A Dungeon Siege Tale” and “Night Train.” In 2010, she starred with Denise Richards in “Finding Bliss.” She also had a role in “The Last Film Festival,” which was filmed in 2009 but not released until 2016. Some of her final roles include a guest star appearance on an episode of “The Good Wife” in 2011 and a starring role in the CBS drama, “NYC 22.” She also landed a main role in the 2012 film, “Branded.”

She confirmed in 2016 that she doesn’t “do the movie stuff anymore,” citing that she prefers to focus on her children and also does not want to be involved in any scenes depicting sex with other people. Meanwhile, she has also pursued a successful career in art.

Art Career

Sobieski started her art career using her married name, Leelee Kimmel. She mainly works in with paint and also is a sculptor of abstract pieces. Additionally, she has worked with Google Tilt Brush, a virtual reality technology. Her work often uses bright colors and abstract, textured shapes against a large white or black background.

In 2018, her solo exhibit, “Channels,” opened in the Journal Gallery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and received positive reviews by publications like “Vogue.” She soon after debuted her first UK exhibit entitled “Wormhole” at the Simon Lee Gallery in London.

Personal Life

In January of 2009, Sobieski began dating fashion designer Adam Kimmel, the son of American real estate developer Martin Kimmel and the grandson of boat racer and designer, Donald Aronow. They were engaged in May of the same year and broke the news to the media in June. They had a daughter together in December of 2009 and a son in August of 2014. The family lives in Red Hook, Brooklyn.