Left BJP and went to SP, now Bala Prasad Awasthi returned to BJP, said – immediately returned home

Defection of leaders continues ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Dhaurhara MLA Bala Prasad Awasthi rejoined the BJP on Monday after 16 days in the Samajwadi Party. In Dhaurahra seat, BJP had given ticket to Bala Prasad Awasthi, after which expressing displeasure, Awasthi left the BJP and joined Akhilesh Yadav’s party.

At the same time, talking to Bharat Samachar after his return to BJP, Bala Prasad Awasthi said, “My pride, my identity was started with the BJP family, I realized that in Mission 2022, in the interest of the nation, we should go with our family, work hard. Must do, this mission must be accomplished. That’s why I immediately returned home.”

Bala Prasad Awasthi was asked that what has changed in 15-16 days that you have decided to join BJP again? To this he said, “Nothing comes before luck and time, but return home on time. Somewhere, because of us, if any Bharatiya Janata Party seat in our district loses by 100-50 votes, we will regret it for the rest of our lives. Our sons will complete this mission 2022 by becoming workers with full devotion.

On the allegations leveled against the BJP and the question related to coming back from the Samajwadi Party, Awasthi said, “There are differences among themselves but national interest is paramount, if we had seen our interests, this mission would have remained incomplete, we would have suffered.” Awasthi said that he left the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party due to the conspiracy of some of his colleagues. At the same time, he said that while joining the SP, he had not put any condition.

Let us inform that the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in 7 phases. The first phase of polling will be held on February 10, while the 7th phase of polling will be held on March 7. Counting of votes will be done on March 10.