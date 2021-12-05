Left-liberal responsible for Hindu-Muslim bitterness, said Assam Chief Minister

Sarma was discussing a book on Veer Savarkar in Guwahati. He pointed out the relevance of Savarkar in today’s times.

Sarma said that post-independence left-liberals designed India’s academic curriculum in a way that breeds rebels. inspires us to fight. He finds ways to destroy people’s respect for the state. He said on Saturday that following religion is an educational activity to know oneself and it should not cause bloodshed among the people in the country.

Sarma said that the Left Liberals were responsible for the bitterness between Hindu-Muslim. Congress worked to increase this bitterness for its vote bank. Sarma said that great personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Sankaradeva should have been properly mentioned in the school books. The aim of the Left and the Congress was to destroy the respect of the nation from the minds of the people.

The Chief Minister said on Savarkar that he wanted that there should be no partition. Everyone should have equal rights. He had a blueprint for a new India in his mind. The CM said that for the development of the nation, it is necessary that people should have a feeling of patriotism. If we look at Savarkar’s life, it is clear that he had a deep love for India and the people of India.

It is worth noting that recently many controversial statements have come to the fore regarding Savarkar. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had said that a lie was spread against Savarkar that he repeatedly apologized to the British, but the truth is that he did not give the apology petition to be forgiven himself, Mahatma Gandhi told him File that mercy petition. He had given the petition at the behest of Mahatma Gandhi.