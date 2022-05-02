Left-wing activist researched Republican mayor prior attempted murder of Dem candidate: Court docs



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Quintage Brown, an activist who was released from prison on a BLM-backed bail fund after attempting to assassinate a Democratic candidate running for mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, also investigated a Republican mayor just hours before the Valentine’s Day shooting, court documents allege.

Last week, Magistrate Judge Colin Lindsay unveiled nearly 800 pages of court documents showing the Internet search records of 21-year-old Brown, which led to the firing of WPS at the headquarters of Democratic Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg’s February 14 report.

Earlier in the day, records show that Brown searched Google’s “J-Town mayor’s office” and saw several social media posts by Republican mayor Bill Deiruf of Jeffersontown, near Kentucky.

Lewisville candidate’s alleged assassination attempt wants to throw on federal accused mental health record

Records showing online activity from a few minutes before the shooting on February 9 revealed that Brown had searched extensively for information on how to load a magazine and “safety on Glock 17”, as well as guns and ammunition stores and specific details. About Greenberg’s address, staff and family, Spectrum News reported.

Brown, an activist and former newspaper intern and columnist, has been charged with shooting inside Greenberg’s campaign headquarters while the candidate and four staff members were inside. No one was injured, but the bullet struck Greenberg’s sweater. Police arrested Brown 10 minutes later for allegedly finding a 9mm magazine in his pants pocket.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Louisville paid $ 100,000 to cover his bail and Brown was released two days after the shooting to house arrest with an ankle monitor. A grand jury in Jefferson County later charged Brown with attempted murder and four counts of endangerment.

Brown was re-arrested by federal authorities last month. A federal indictment released April 7 charged Brown with interfering with a federally protected right, as well as using and removing firearms with the crime of violence by shooting and attempting to assassinate a candidate for election office.

Brown remains in federal custody while a judge is considering whether to allow him to return to house arrest.