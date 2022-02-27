Leftover food safety: What to know



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Is it safe to eat your leftovers?

The story of a New England college student who cut off both his legs after eating rice, chicken and low man from a restaurant meal is getting new attention due to a viral video.

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, the 19-year-old was admitted to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Massachusetts General Hospital as a result of “shock, multiple organ failure and rash”.

A New England College student has had his leg amputated after eating curved noodles

The man had a “long hospital course” with complications including necrosis of the hands and feet and gangrene.

The US Department of Agriculture recommends that people make sure food is cooked to a safe temperature and that leftovers are immediately refrigerated to ensure they are safe to eat.

“Not cooking food at safe temperatures and skipping meals at unsafe temperatures are the two main causes of foodborne illness. Safe handling of leftovers is critical to reducing foodborne illness,” the agency’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Red meat should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 145 Fahrenheit (F) measured with a food thermometer before removing the meat from the heat source. Meat should be rested for at least three minutes before eating or eating.

All ground beef should be cooked at an internal temperature of 160 F and poultry at an internal temperature of 165 F.

The USDA notes that bacteria grow rapidly between 0 Fahrenheit and 140 Fahrenheit, and indicates that hot foods must be heated to 140 Fahrenheit or higher to prevent such growth.

The residue should be refrigerated within two hours of cooking and all perishable food left at room temperature for more than two hours should be discarded.

Cold perishable foods should be kept at 40 Fahrenheit or below.

To reach safe refrigerator-storage temperature 40 Fahrenheit or below, food must be cooled quickly and leftovers covered and wrapped in airtight packaging.

Covid-19 indoor mask with CDC school relaxes guidelines

The remainder can be frozen for three to four days or three to four months.

Frozen residues are safe indefinitely, but can lose moisture and odor when stored.

It is safe to reheat unsalted residue in a saucepan, microwave or oven, and food should be used within three to four days of thawing.

Residues should be heated in the microwave until the internal temperature reaches 165 Fahrenheit, and people should rotate the food to heat it.

It is safe to refrigerate any food left over after reheating previously frozen residues at 165 Fahrenheit.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 48 million Americans become ill and 3,000 people die each year from foodborne illness.

Adults 65 years of age or older, children under 5 years of age, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women are more likely to have food poisoning and more serious illness.

People in this group should not eat low-cooked or raw foods, raw or lightly cooked sprouts, pasteurized milk and juices, and soft cheese – unless the cheese is labeled as made with pasteurized milk.

The CDC typically coordinates investigations into 17 to 36 potential multistate foodborne illness outbreaks per week.

Symptoms of food poisoning often include diarrhea, nausea, upset stomach, and nausea.