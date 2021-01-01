Legal action for non-registration of pet dogs in Delhi, fine up to Rs 500-50 thousand

People who have kept dogs in their home will now have to register them under any circumstances. If they do not register the dogs, the MCD will issue legal invoices against them. That is, the fine will be decided by the court, which can range from Rs 500 to Rs 50,000. It will depend on the seriousness of the crime. Including the three MCDs, only 3,000 dogs have been registered so far, of which 488 dogs have been registered in the North MCD. According to MCD officials, there has been an increase in the incidence of dog bites in recent times. There are also daily quarrels over dog bites. But, the MCD is unable to resolve the matter and take action against the culprits as it is not known whether the dog has been vaccinated against rabies. If the dog had been registered, its complete information would have been in the MCD record. Another problem is complaints about stray dogs in public parks and their unsanitary conditions. In this the MCD is unable to take action on anyone. If pet dogs are lost, they are hard to find. But, once the dog was registered, it was easy to find. Officials from the veterinary department of the East MCD have even asked residents of Shahadra (South) and North divisions to register the dogs in the next two months at any cost. It has also warned of legal action if anyone does not register dogs.

Only 3,000 pet dogs in the whole of Delhi

In all three MCDs, only 3,000 dogs have been registered so far. About 488 dogs have been registered in the North MCD area and about 2000 dogs in the South MCD area. East MCD has registered about 300 dogs. Officials at the East MCD Veterinary Department say there will be about 2,000 pet dogs in the East MCD area alone. A survey will be launched soon in both the zones to know the actual number.