Legal Metrology Department Goa Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts





Goa Legal Metrology Department Job Notification: Department of Legal Metrology Authorities of Goa has printed a recruitment notification for the submit of Inspector Legal Metrology, Jr. Stenographer, Laboratory Assistant, Decrease Division Clerk, Discipline Assistant and Multi Tasking Workers on its web sites www.goa.goa and clm.goa.gov.in. Eligible candidates can apply for the submit within the prescribed format via offline mode on or earlier than 18 June 2021.

Goa Legal Metrology Department Notification Obtain



Necessary Date

Final Date to ship Utility: 18 June 2021

Goa Legal Metrology Department Emptiness Particulars

Inspector Legal Metrology: 08 Posts

Jr. Stenographer: 01 Submit

Laboratory Assistant: 03 Posts

Decrease Division Clerk: 04 Posts

Discipline Assistant: 04 Posts

Multi Tasking Workers: 05 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Goa Legal Metrology Department MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts

Academic Qualification:

Inspector Legal Metrology: Graduate of a acknowledged College in Science (with Physics as one of many topics), Know-how or Engineering or holds a acknowledged Diploma in Engineering with 3 years skilled expertise. Data of Konkani.

Jr. Stenographer: Larger Secondary Faculty Certificates or equal qualification from a acknowledged establishment. Minimal three months certificates course in Computer systems.. Pace of 100 phrases per minute in Quick Hand and 35 phrases per minute in typewriting. Data of Konkani.

Laboratory Assistant: S.S.C.E. or equal {qualifications}. Expertise in working of Weights and Measures. Data of native languages.

Decrease Division Clerk: Possessing Larger Secondary Faculty Certificates or All India Council for Technical Schooling accredited Diploma awarded by a acknowledged State Board of Technical Schooling or equal qualification from a acknowledged Establishment. Data of Pc functions/ operations with typing pace of 30 phrases per minute in English. Data of Konkani. Data of Marathi.

Discipline Assistant – Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination or equal qualification. Data of Konkani.

MTS – Handed Secondary Faculty Certificates Examination from a acknowledged Board/Establishment. OR Handed Course performed by Industrial Coaching Institute or equal qualification, in related commerce, from a acknowledged Establishment. Data of Konkani.

Age Restrict:

45 years

Choice Course of for Goa Legal Metrology Department MTS, Jr Steno, LDC and Other Posts

The choice shall be accomplished on the idea of talent check / written check. Written check for every submit shall be of complete 100 marks

How you can Apply Goa Legal Metrology Department Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the submit within the prescribed format and ship the applying to the Controller Legal Metrology, Legal Metrology Bhavan, Subsequent to Nationwide Pattern Survey Workplace, Close to Air India Colony, Housing Board, P. O. Alto – Porvorim, Porvorim, Bardez, Goa newest by 18 June 2021.