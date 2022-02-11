Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’!

Ever since the trailer of Arjan Bajwa’s bestseller was released, he has been garnering praise from all sides. Arjan has always impressed the audience with his stellar performances, he is now all set to give a whole new experience to everyone with his upcoming bestseller series. Legendary actor Dharmendra, who doesn’t need any identity, has also extended his best wishes to Arjan for his upcoming series.

Actor’s mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage!

Arjan and Dharamji share a very sweet bond with each other, they worked with Hema Malini in the film Tell Me O Khuda, in which Arjan and Esha Deol Takhtani were seen in the lead roles,

In such a situation, Dharamji wished for the entire unit of the bestseller series along with Arjan. Now hope that such blessings take Arjan’s new series and his performance to greater heights.

However, after watching the trailer, our Bollywood He-Man was so impressed that he sent a video message to Arjan wishing him success with his new series.

In such a situation, his fans are very eager to see Arjan’s performance in the bestseller. It is the era of web series and at this time almost all the stars are looking towards the web series. Dharmendra is also waiting for this series.

