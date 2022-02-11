Entertainment

Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’!

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’!
Written by admin
Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’!

Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’!

breadcrumb

Television

oi-Salman Khan

By Filmibeat Desk

,

Ever since the trailer of Arjan Bajwa’s bestseller was released, he has been garnering praise from all sides. Arjan has always impressed the audience with his stellar performances, he is now all set to give a whole new experience to everyone with his upcoming bestseller series. Legendary actor Dharmendra, who doesn’t need any identity, has also extended his best wishes to Arjan for his upcoming series.

Actor's mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's marriage!Actor’s mother Honey Irani spoke about Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s marriage!

Arjan and Dharamji share a very sweet bond with each other, they worked with Hema Malini in the film Tell Me O Khuda, in which Arjan and Esha Deol Takhtani were seen in the lead roles,

dharmendra, dharmendra

In such a situation, Dharamji wished for the entire unit of the bestseller series along with Arjan. Now hope that such blessings take Arjan’s new series and his performance to greater heights.

However, after watching the trailer, our Bollywood He-Man was so impressed that he sent a video message to Arjan wishing him success with his new series.

In such a situation, his fans are very eager to see Arjan’s performance in the bestseller. It is the era of web series and at this time almost all the stars are looking towards the web series. Dharmendra is also waiting for this series.

  • dharmendra lata mangeshkar 1644344117

    Got ready thrice to go to Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral but could not get courage – Dharmendra

  • 1 1643097946

    The user called Dharmendra ‘crazy’, the actor gave a befitting reply with simplicity!

  • 1638944257

    Sunny Deol’s post surfaced on Dharmendra’s birthday, wished with a great picture!

  • dharmendra sunny deol 1637536041

    Pics: After mother Prakash Kaur, Sunny Deol took father Dharmendra for a vacation, father wrote a cute note

  • hema malini wedding pics 1634359770

    Dharmendra reached the wedding pavilion of Hema Malini and Jeetendra, broke the marriage like a film hero

  • apne 1607162451 1633001589

    Big news about Apne 2, the film will go on floors in March, three generations will be seen together

  • dharmendra prakash kaur mumtaaz 4 1632757871

    Dharmendra spent time with first wife Prakash Kaur, superstar Mumtaz reached to meet, viral photos

  • saira banu health update by dharmendra 1630513995

    Saira Banu had called four days ago, after Dilip Saab everything would be empty – Dharmendra told health condition

  • cvr28 1629463394

    Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha will be seen together on Kapil Sharma’s show, fans are desperate!

  • image1239 1628924447

    Indian Idol 12: From Rekha to Reena Roy, these celebrities put four moons in the show, looted a lot as a guest

  • esha deol dharmendra 1627532340

    Dharmendra didn’t want daughter Esha Deol to work in films – Actress said, ‘She is positive and conservative’

  • dharmendra jaya bachchan 1627277372

    Dharmendra shared an old beautiful picture with Jaya Bachchan, said, ‘I was once a big fan’, will be seen together again

english summary

Bollywood Legendary actor Dharmendra sends best wishes to Arjan Bajwa for web series ‘Bestseller’! Fans waiting for this series.

#Legendary #actor #Dharmendra #sends #wishes #Arjan #Bajwa #web #series #Bestseller #Legendary #actor #Dharmendra #sends #wishes #Arjan #Bajwa #web #series #Bestseller

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Rj Anmols friend was jealous after hearing about the relationship with Amrita Rao

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment