Legendary Actor Sidney Poitier Dead at 94 – Gadget Clock





Legendary actor, activist, filmmaker and ambassador Sidney Poitier has died at 94, a source close to the family told NBC News Friday.

In a trailblazing and remarkable film career that spanned more than seven decades, Poitier made history as the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for his role in “Lilies in the Field.”

Other classics throughout Poitier’s seven-decade Hollywood career included roles in “Porgy and Bess,” “A Raisin in the Sun,” “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “To Sir, With Love,” and “Uptown Saturday Night.”

His cause of death was not immediately known.

Throughout his career, Poitier was an activist for racial and social justice. He turned down roles he said were based on offensive racial stereotypes, instead crafting a long list of compelling roles as he became a major Hollywood star and box office draw.

Born prematurely in Miami during a family trip, Poitier grew up in the Bahamas as a dual U.S.-Bahamanian citizen, later returning to the United States, where he started his acting career in New York.

Later in his carer he moved behind the camera to direct several films, including the Richard Pryor-Gene Wilder comedy “Stir Crazy,” the Western “Buck and the Preacher,” — in which he also co-starred with Harry Belafonte — and “Uptown Saturday Night.”

In 2009 President Barack Obama award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was also awarded a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II.

He served as the Bahamas ambassador to Japan for a decade from 1997 to 2007.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus and six daughters. Poitier also has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.