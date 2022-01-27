Legends Cricket League- Kevin Pietersen Hits Sanath Jayasuriya All Six Balls For Boundary with 30 Runs Over

Kevin Pietersen vs Sanath Jayasuriya, 6 Balls 6 Boundaries: In the 5th match of the Legends Cricket League, Kevin Pietersen took all the balls of Sanath Jayasuriya’s one over to the boundary. World Giants beat Asia Lions in 13 overs

In the 5th match of the Legends Cricket League (Legends League Cricket 2022), all the bowlers of Asia Lions were scattered in the storm of England’s legendary cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen’s swashbuckling innings of 86 runs in 38 balls helped the World Giants to win this match by 7 wickets in 13 overs. During this, he crossed all the 6 balls of an over of Sanath Jayasuriya.

Playing first in this match, Asia Lions scored just 149 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Asghar Afghan played the highest innings of 41 runs in 26 balls. Morne Morkel took 2 wickets for 24 runs in 4 overs for the World Giants. Sidebottom also had two successes but proved costly. Apart from this, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien and Monty Panesar took 1-1 wickets while bowling economical.

In response, Kevin Pietersen gave the World Giants a quick start to bat. However, Herschel Gibbs returned to the pavilion after scoring 12 runs off 10 balls. After this Irish star Kevin O’Brien scored an unbeaten 31 off 24 balls with Pietersen to take over the innings and put on 100 runs for the second wicket. Pietersen hit 9 fours and 7 sixes in his innings of 86 runs.

‘6 for 6 boundaries’ in Jayasuriya’s over

Kevin Pietersen thrashed Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya badly in one over. He took all 6 balls of this over to the boundary. It was not of course 6 sixes but it included three sixes and three fours. Kevin Pietersen scored 30 runs in Jayasuriya’s over. He hit fours on the first, third and fourth balls and hit sixes on the second, fifth and sixth balls.

Due to this brilliant batting of Pietersen, World Giants won this match by 7 wickets in 13 overs. Now the points table of this league is topped by the World Giants who have won 2 out of 3 matches and have a net run rate of 1.244. At the same time, Asia Lions are in second place with 2 wins and 2 losses out of 4. His net run rate is -0.452.

India Maharajas are third in the table i.e. last who have won only one match out of 3 matches. The Mohammad Kaif-led team also has the lowest net run rate (-0.503). The last match of the league stage will be played between World Giants and India Maharajas on January 27. After this, on January 29, the top-2 teams will meet in the title match.