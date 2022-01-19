Legends Cricket League Schedule: Virender Sehwag To Lead India Maharajas Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh Will Face Shahid Afridi

Legends Cricket league Full Squads All Groups, Schedule: This league will likely be organized in Oman from January 20 to January 29. Virender Sehwag will likely be seen captaining the India Maharajas.

Legends Cricket league Full Squads All Groups, Schedule: This league will likely be organized in Oman from January 20 to January 29. Virender Sehwag will likely be seen captaining the India Maharajas.

Many nice gamers of the cricket world will as soon as once more be seen spreading their flames on the sector. The Legends Cricket League is ranging from 20 January in Oman. The ultimate match of this event will likely be performed on 29 January. Three groups are collaborating on this. Virender Sehwag will likely be seen captaining the India Maharajas.

As soon as once more the battle of Virender Sehwag and Shoaib Akhtar will likely be seen on the playground. Then again, Shahid Afridi will face Yuvraj Singh and Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh). There’s additionally a group of World Giants on this league, which is able to see many legendary gamers together with Brett Lee, Kevin Pietersen, Herschel Gibbs.

Full squad of all three groups of this league

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Goni, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Amit Bhandari.

Asia LionsShoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmud.

World GiantsDarren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Ovesh Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor.

What’s the full schedule of the event?

January 20, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

January 21, World Giants vs Asia Lions

22 January World Giants vs India Maharajas

January 24, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas

26 January, India Maharajas vs World Giants

January 27, Asia Lions vs World Giants

January 29, remaining

All of the matches of the Legends Cricket League to be held in Oman will likely be performed at night time. All matches will begin from 8 pm Indian time. The primary match of the event will likely be performed between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on Thursday, 20 January. These matches will likely be telecast on the channels of Sony Sports activities Community.