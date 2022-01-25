Legends Cricket League- Tharanga Dilshan Fifties Helped Asia Lions To Achieve First Win Against World Giants

Asia Lions defeated World Giants by 6 wickets in the second match of the Legends Cricket League. Sri Lankan legends Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga played brilliant half-centuries for the Lions in this match. In the end, Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez scored runs at a strike rate of 207 and led his team to victory.

Playing first in this match, World Giants scored 205 for 7 in 20 overs. Irish star Kevin O’Brien played a brilliant innings of 95 runs. Apart from him, all the players made important contributions. Albie Morkel scored 17 runs in 7 balls to take the Giants’ score over 200. Mohammad Hafeez and Nuwan Kulasekara got 2-2 successes for the Lions.

Chasing the target of 206 runs, Asia Lions got off to a good start by Kamran Akmal (14) and Tillakaratne Dilshan (52). After Akmal’s dismissal, Tharanga came to the crease and played his compatriot Dilshan well. Both added 88 runs for the second wicket. After this, Upulat Tharanga (63) and Mohammad Hafeez (13 balls 27 runs) took the innings forward.

In the end, captain Misbah-ul-Haq made 19 off 11 balls and Asghar Afghan scored 14 runs in 7 balls to give the team a 6-wicket victory. Morne Morkel took two wickets for 38 runs in 4 overs for the World Giants. Monty Panesar also got a breakthrough. Whereas Asia Lions were defeated by India Maharajas in the first match.

Now on January 22, India Maharajas will face the World Giants. In this league, all the three teams will play two matches against each other. India Maharajas will take on Asia Lions on January 24 and World Giants on January 26. The final match of this league will be played on 29 January.