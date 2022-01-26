legends cricket league yusuf pathan 40 ball 80 runs helps imr beat asl irfan pathan also allround performance

Legends League Cricket 2022, India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: The Pathan brothers of India wreaked havoc in the opening match of the Legends League Cricket. In the match, 37-year-old Irfan Pathan first took 2 wickets in 4 balls and then batting at number 5 scored an unbeaten 21 in 10 balls at a strike rate of 210.

At the same time, his elder brother Yusuf Pathan, 39, hit 80 runs in 40 balls. The result has been that India Maharajas made their debut in the tournament with a win. They beat Asia Lions by 6 wickets. In the match played at Ali Emirates Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Ali Emirates, India Maharajas captain Mohammad Kaif won the toss and elected to bowl.

Electing to bat first, Asia Lions scored 175 for 7 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, India Maharajas scored 179 runs for 4 wickets in 19.1 overs and won the match. Yusuf Pathan was adjudged player of the match.

Earlier, Upul Tharanga scored the highest 66 runs for the star-studded Asia Lions under the captaincy of Misbah-ul-Haq. Misbah-ul-Haq scored 44 runs. Manpreet Singh Goni was the most successful bowler for India Maharaja. He took 3 wickets. He took 2 wickets in the last over.

Irfan Pathan took 2 wickets. Munaf Patel also managed to take a wicket. Irfan took the wicket of Mohammad Hafeez on the very first ball of his first over. After this, he showed the way to the pavilion to Mohammad Yusuf on the fourth ball of the same over.

India Maharaja had a very poor start. He had lost his 3 important wickets at the score of just 34 runs. After this, captain Mohammad Kaif along with Yusuf Pathan took over the innings. Both shared a partnership of 117 runs in 64 balls for the fourth wicket.

Mohammad Kaif remained unbeaten on 42 off 37 balls with the help of 5 fours. Yusuf Pathan hit 9 fours and 5 sixes during his 40-run knock. When Yusuf Pathan was dismissed, India Maharaj’s score was 151 for 4 in 16.5 overs.

After this Irfan Pathan came to bat. Irfan Pathan scored an unbeaten 21 runs in 10 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six and put the team’s victory in the bag. Shoaib Akhtar took 1 wicket for 21 runs in 4 overs for Asia Lions.