Legends League Cricket Asghar Afghan hits fifty in 23 balls took 2 wickets India Maharajas lost 2nd match in row

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Match Score: India Maharajas won the toss against Asia Lions. Batting first, Asia Lions scored 193 for 4 in 20 overs. The team of India Maharajas could only manage 157 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan performed all-round in the fourth match of Legends League Cricket 2022. He first scored an unbeaten 69 at a strike rate of 250. Bowling later, India Maharajas captain Mohammad Kaif and swashbuckling batsman Yusuf Pathan took the wickets.

The result was that Asia Lions won by 36 runs against India Maharajas. This is India Maharajas’ second consecutive defeat in the tournament. She has reached the bottom of the points table. He has 2 points in 3 matches. World Giants also has 2 points, but due to better net run rate, they are at number two. Asia Lions have reached the top with 4 points in 3 matches.

In this match played at Ali Emirates Cricket Ground Ministry Turf 1 of Ali Emirates, India Maharajas won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, Asia Lions made a huge total of 193 runs for 4 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of India Maharajas could only manage 157 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Asghar Afghan scored an unbeaten 69 off 28 balls with the help of 4 fours and 7 sixes for Asia Lions. He completed his fifty in 23 balls. Apart from him, Upul Tharanga scored 72 runs in 45 balls with the help of 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Upul Tharanga completed his fifty in 35 balls. Asghar Afghan also took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 2 overs. Asghar, the former captain of the Afghanistan cricket team, was also adjudged the Afghan Player of the Match.

Mohammad Yusuf scored 26 runs in 24 balls with the help of 2 fours and a six. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq remained unbeaten on 7 off 7 balls. Opener Wasim Jaffer scored 35 runs in 25 balls with the help of 7 fours from India Maharajas.

Naman Ojha, who scored a stormy century in the last match, returned to the pavilion after scoring 4 runs. Yusuf Pathan again showed a great game. He scored 21 runs in 19 balls. Stuart Binny hit 25 runs in 14 balls with the help of 2 fours and 2 sixes.

Manpreet Goni also showed excellent batting performance. He scored 35 runs in 21 balls with the help of one four and four sixes. Avishkar Salvi also scored 14 runs in 13 balls.

However, India Maharajas failed to win the match due to poor starts and losing 2 wickets early in the middle. Shoaib Akhtar took 2 wickets for 11 runs in 2 overs for Asia Lions.