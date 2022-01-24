Legends League Cricket India Maharajas loss Imran Tahir hits 50 in 18 balls Naman Ojha 200 strike rate 140 run in vain

Legends League Cricket India Maharajas vs World Giants Match Score: Batting first, India Maharajas scored 209 for 3 in 20 overs. World Giants won the match by scoring 210 for 7 in 19.3 overs.

In the Legends League Cricket, India Maharajas suffered the first defeat on the night of 22 January 2022. World Giants beat India Maharaj by 3 wickets in a match played at Ali Emirates Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Emirates.

For India, 38-year-old Naman Ojha, the wicketkeeper, scored 140 runs in 69 balls with the help of 15 fours and 9 sixes, but Imran Tahir of South Africa hit his hard work in 18 balls. But turned the water away.

World Giants won the toss and elected to bowl. Coming to bat first, the team of India Maharajas scored 209 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, World Giants won the match by making 210 runs for 7 wickets in 19.3 overs. This is the first defeat of India Maharajas in this tournament.

India Mahajaras got off to a bad start. He lost his first wicket in the form of Wasim Jaffer for 14 runs. Jaffer could not even open the account. S Badrinath also returned to the pavilion without opening an account to bat in his place.

India’s score became 2 wickets for 15 runs in 1.3 overs. After this, captain Mohammad Kaif and opener Naman Ojha shared a partnership of 187 runs in 109 balls. Naman Ojha got out on the fourth ball of the 20th over.

Naman Ojha completed his fifty in 35 balls and his century in 56 balls. Kaif remained unbeaten on 53 runs in 47 balls with the help of one four and three sixes. Yusuf Pathan scored an unbeaten 6 in a ball.

World Giants didn’t start well either. He lost the wicket of Kevin O’Brien on the last ball of the second over. They lost 5 wickets for 101 runs in 11.2 overs. Among the top-5 batsmen, former England captain Kevin Pietersen scored 53 off 27 balls with the help of 2 fours and 6 sixes and Brad Haddin scored 21 runs in 13 balls with the help of 2 sixes.

After this, captain Darren Sammy and Morne Morkel took the sixth wicket with 29 in 14 balls and the team’s score was 130 for 6 in 13.4 overs. Sammy was dismissed for 28 runs in 11 balls with the help of one four and three sixes.

Imran Tahir, who came in his place, thrashed the bowlers fiercely. He, along with Morne Morkel, scored 30 runs in 16 balls for the seventh wicket. Morkel was dismissed after scoring 21 runs in 15 balls.

Imran Tahir scored an unbeaten 52 off 19 balls with the help of 3 fours and 5 sixes. When Imran Tahir came to the crease, World Giants had to score 80 runs in 38 balls. Naman Ojha was adjudged player of the match. S Badrinath proved to be very expensive for India.

S Badrinath conceded 17 runs in an over. Apart from this, Munaf Patel and Manpreet Goni conceded 51-51 runs in 4-4 overs. However, Munaf Patel also took 2 wickets in his name. Stuart Binny took 2 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.