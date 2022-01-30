Legends League Cricket Kevin Pietersen Darren Sammy Took Surprising Catch On Boundary Line World Giants Won Title Watch Video

Batting first, World Giants scored 256 for 5 in 20 overs. The team of Asia Lions could only manage 231 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

World Giants won the Legends League Cricket title on the night of 29 January 2022. They defeated Asia Lions by 25 runs in the final match played at Ali Emirates Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). In his victory, where New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson’s unbeaten innings of 94 runs was the center of attraction.

At the same time, during the match, former England captain Kevin Pietersen, 41, and former West Indies captain Darren Sammy, 38, took a surprising catch on the boundary line. Kevin Pietersen himself shared the catching video on social media. Everyone will surely be surprised to see the agility of both the players at such a young age.

For Asia Lions, when Mohammad Yousuf and Asghar Afghan were at the crease, then Albie Morkel came to bowl. Asghar tried to hit a six on his ball. Kevin Pietersen stood at the boundary line. He jumped in the air and caught the ball.

However, he immediately realized that he would not be able to control his body and would fall on the boundary line. In such a situation, he immediately tossed the ball. By then Darren Semi had also reached there. He didn’t make any mistake in catching the ball. Thus Asghar had to return to the pavilion.

Not only this, Kevin Pietersen himself did not believe in his fielding. He wrote in the caption of the video, ‘I didn’t get cold when I used to play, but even now that I am running in my 40s…?!?!’ You can watch the video of that amazing catch below.

Talking about the match, it was a high voltage high scoring match. Electing to bat after losing the toss, World Giants scored 256 for 5 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, the team of Asia Lions scored 231 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

For World Giants, Albie Morkel took 3 and Monty Panesar took 2 wickets. Morne Morkel, Kevin Pietersen and Ryan Sidebottom also took a wicket each. Earlier, for World Giants, opener Kevin Pietersen scored 48 runs in 22 balls with the help of 2 fours and 5 sixes.

Corey Anderson scored an unbeaten 94 off 43 balls with the help of 7 fours and 8 sixes. Brad Haddin made 37 off 16 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes and captain Darren Sammy made 38 runs in 17 balls with the help of 2 fours and 4 sixes. Darren Sammy made West Indies the T20 World Cup champion twice under his captaincy.

He now led the World Giants to win the Legends League Cricket trophy. In this T20 match, 487 runs were scored in 40 overs. The batsmen of both the teams hit 38 sixes. In this, 22 sixes were hit by the World Giants and 16 sixes by the batsmen of Asia Lions.