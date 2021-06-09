Leigh-Anne Pinnock ‘buys back her £40,000 engagement ring from pawn-broker’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has reportedly purchased back her £40,000 engagement ring that was stolen from her final month.

The singer, 29, was stated to have been left ‘distraught’ after thieves stole the ring from her bed room whereas she and fiancé Andre Grey have been transferring home.

In line with The Solar, Leigh-Anne was contacted by a pawn-broker who had unwittingly purchased the emerald and diamond-encrusted gold band.

He’s stated to have realised the ring belonged to the Little Combine star after he noticed the report that it had been stolen.

Leigh-Anne and Andre shortly acted on the tip and confirmed the ring was certainly theirs and paid to get it back.

The publication experiences that the couple have been instructed the ring had modified fingers seven occasions earlier than it reached the pawn-broker they purchased it back from.

Police are persevering with to research the theft however have but to establish any suspects.

A supply stated: ‘It is wonderful actually, however they really managed to get the ring back.

‘It had gone by seven totally different pawn outlets earlier than the ultimate one realised what it was and referred to as Andre. He went spherical and positive sufficient it was her ring, so he purchased it back.

‘It was by no means in regards to the cash for them, it was all in regards to the sentimental worth. The primary factor is Leigh-Anne has her ring back. Nothing might exchange that little bit of her fairy story.’

MailOnline has contacted a consultant for Leigh-Anne Pinnock for remark.

Leigh-Anne was stated to have saved her gem shut away in the main bedroom, on high of a secure, nevertheless it was nowhere to be seen within the midst of the transfer, prompting fears the thief might have been somebody the couple knew.

Leigh-Anne and Andre bought their luxurious Surrey mansion in January, simply days after placing it in the marketplace for £4.95 million.

The lavish residence boasts six loos, 5 reception rooms, a ‘wellness suite’ and steam room, plus two acres of gardens and grounds.

On the finish of Could final 12 months, Leigh-Anne introduced her engagement to Watford striker Andre because the pair celebrated their fourth anniversary as a pair.

Taking to Instagram following his proposal, the footballer posed alongside his fiancée as she confirmed off her diamond engagement ring, whereas including the caption: ‘Let the caption converse for itself this time… Hasta la muerte.’

Shortly after, Leigh-Anne commented on the information herself, writing: ‘Guys.. wtf has simply occurred… He bloody did it, and I stated sure…

‘I am marrying my soul-mate, the person of my flipping goals… I’m misplaced for phrases, so I feel I am simply going to go cry some extra @andregray_ I really like you a lot. My world is actually full’.

A 12 months on from their engagement, Leigh-Anne and Andre introduced they have been anticipating their first baby collectively.