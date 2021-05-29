Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares full video of fiancé Andre Gray’s proposal on five year anniversary



Leigh-Anne Pinnock has shared the full proposal video of the second fiancé Andre Grey popped the query because the couple have fun their five year anniversary.

The Little Combine star, 29, who’s pregnant with their first youngster, took to Instagram on Saturday to present followers a glimpse of the romantic night wherein the footballer, 29, requested her to be his spouse a year in the past.

Captioning the candy video, she penned: ‘5 years, 2 fur infants, engaged and creating life. We’re so, so blessed.’

Within the clip, the comfortable couple are seen having fun with a film evening within the backyard, with the romantic setting adorned with fairy lights and cosy cushions.

The display screen then cuts to a montage of photographs of the pair over time, with Leigh-Anne clearly in shock on the shock.

The singer then burst into tears because the phrases ‘Will You Marry Me’ flash up on display screen as Andre then will get down on one knee and proposes, presenting her with a blinding ring.

Leigh-Anne is seen full of emotion because the couple kiss and hug as one of their pet canine runs as much as be a part of within the motion.

Earlier this month, the singer revealed she’s anticipating her first youngster together with her footballer fiancé Andre.

She shared a trio of pictures on Instagram and wrote: ‘We have dreamed about this second for thus lengthy and we won’t imagine the dream is lastly coming true… we won’t wait to satisfy you.’

Leigh-Anne appeared breathtaking within the pictures as she posed in a bra with billowing inexperienced sleeves and a skirt with luxurious lengths of matching silk materials, whereas shirtless Andre posed alongside her in a single of the photographs.

Ensuring the shoot turned out completely, she was flanked by a improbable glam squad, she tagged the group, together with hairstylist Dionne Smith, her make-up artist Hila and Little Combine’s stylists Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland.

Dionne shared a wide ranging behind-the-scenes video from the shoot and added a caption studying: ‘Congratulations to you each I’m wanting ahead to seeing your bundle of pleasure when he/she arrives…

‘It was nice to be aside of this special occasion and I loved giving @leighannepinnock a bit of one thing totally different?

‘I imply come on guys how attractive does she look and what do you consider her hair?’

Her Little Combine bandmates Jade Thirlwall, 28, and Perrie Edwards, 27, alongside a bunch of different stars have been fast to congratulate the star.

Clearly delighted for his or her pal, Jade penned: ‘love you a lot have a look at this household’, whereas Perrie added: ‘I can’t cease looking at these footage. You’re a imaginative and prescient. Ily each a lot! CONGRATULATIONS my lovely sister!’

Perrie can also be anticipating her first youngster after publicly releasing the thrilling information earlier this month.

She additionally revealed she introduced her being pregnant in tandem together with her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock on ‘a piece Zoom name’.

An honour: Her Little Combine bandmates Jade Thirlwall, 28, and Perrie Edwards, 27, alongside a bunch of different stars have been fast to congratulate the star