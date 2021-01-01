Leila Fernandes defeated Naomi Osaka: Leila Fernandes defeated Naomi Osaka in the third round of the US Open; 18-year-old loses match, spectators shout, Naomi Oshaka breaks the racket in a fit of rage

Former champion Naomi Osaka could not contain her anger and broke the racket after losing to 18-year-old Leela Fernandes of Canada in the third round of the US Open. The audience cheered Osaka for taking a long time between points.

She eventually lost 5-7, 6-7, 6-4. Leela, ranked 73rd in the world, has reached the fourth round of the Grand Slam for the first time. This was Osaka’s second Grand Slam event after the French Open after winning 16 consecutive Grand Slam matches and four titles.



He withdrew for mental health reasons after winning the second round of the French Open. She did not play Wimbledon but participated in the Tokyo Olympics where she lit a fire.