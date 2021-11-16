Lekki Toll Gate Shooting in Nigeria Was a Massacre, Panel Finds

A government panel has found that Nigerian forces shot dead at least 11 unarmed, peaceful protesters during a protest last year and injured dozens more, a incident that could be labeled a massacre.

20 Oct. According to a 2020 panel report, four others went missing after a shooting at a tollgate in Lekki, Lagos, southwestern Nigeria, and are now “presumed dead”.

The report by the Lagos State Judiciary states that “unarmed, helpless and unarmed protesters, sitting on the ground waving their Nigerian flags, brutally maimed and killed while singing the national anthem can be termed as ‘genocide’.” Committee of Inquiry on Rehabilitation of Victims of SARS-Related Misconduct and Other Matters.

The protest at Lekki Tollgate was one of several protests against police brutality at the time. The protesters were specially trained on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A notoriously corrupt police unit.