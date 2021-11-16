Lekki Toll Gate Shooting in Nigeria Was a Massacre, Panel Finds
A government panel has found that Nigerian forces shot dead at least 11 unarmed, peaceful protesters during a protest last year and injured dozens more, a incident that could be labeled a massacre.
20 Oct. According to a 2020 panel report, four others went missing after a shooting at a tollgate in Lekki, Lagos, southwestern Nigeria, and are now “presumed dead”.
The report by the Lagos State Judiciary states that “unarmed, helpless and unarmed protesters, sitting on the ground waving their Nigerian flags, brutally maimed and killed while singing the national anthem can be termed as ‘genocide’.” Committee of Inquiry on Rehabilitation of Victims of SARS-Related Misconduct and Other Matters.
The protest at Lekki Tollgate was one of several protests against police brutality at the time. The protesters were specially trained on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS). A notoriously corrupt police unit.
The panel’s report, which was submitted to Lagos State Government Minister Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was leaked to the media on Monday and a copy was obtained by the New York Times. Forty-eight people have been killed in the shootings.
The task of the panel, led by Doris Okuwobi, a retired judge, was to cover up the controversy over whether what happened on the night of October 20 was eligible for “murder.”
The army opened fire to disperse the protesters. But the judicial panel reported evidence that soldiers “actually fired direct and indirect shots at protesters in the middle of the Lekki toll gate, including intentional assault, maiming and killing.” It is also mentioned that the ambulance soldiers who came to help the injured protesters turned back.
The panel found the military response “unreasonable” and said “the violence and violence reported in other parts of Lagos did not occur at the Lekki toll gate, so there is no need to fear the government or the security agencies.” Try to disrupt the peaceful assembly, in which soldiers carry deadly weapons. ”
When the panel met last year, a representative of the Nigerian army, Brigadier. General AI Taivo insisted that troops at Tolgate “strictly adhere to the rules of military participation for internal security.” He said the army used non-violent means to bring the situation under control.
But the panel concluded that since the deployment of troops was not fair, the question of whether troops complied with any rules of participation was not important. It also states that General Taivo’s evidence was a “hearing” because he was not present at the time of the incident. The general claimed that he had observed the incidents “on the Internet”.
After several appearances before the panel, the military stopped cooperating with the investigation.
Although the Nigerian government and several pro-government activists said no killings had taken place, some social media users, including Nigerian songwriter and musician Obianju Katherine Udeh, who goes through the DJ switch, demonstrated live. In the video, frightened and injured people were heard shouting “they are shooting” as they ran in different directions to find the cover.
Last month, on the first anniversary of the protests, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, apologized to Amnesty International, CNN and DJ Switch for “misleading the world.”
“On October 20, 2020, the army did not fire on the protesters at the Lekki toll gate and no massacre took place at the toll gate,” Mr Mohammed told reporters during a press conference in the Nigerian capital, Abuja. “Only the murder was reported on social media.”
However, the panel’s report said that several protesters had been shot dead when troops opened fire, and that a few hours later, police returned to disperse what was left of the rally.
“Evidence from the forensics experts involved in the panel (Sentinel Forensics Ltd.) confirmed that several muzzle flashes were found to be consistent with ammunition disposal,” the report said.
“Based on the evidence obtained, it can be safely concluded that live ammunition was used and released at the Lekki Toll Gate on 20 October 2020, resulting in injuries and deaths.”
Following the protest, DJ Switch was attacked by government supporters, who accused her of spreading lies about her protest.
On Monday night, after the panel’s report was leaked, she wrote above Twitter: “Destroyed the lives of many, tried to destroy me. Just to make public what you tried so hard to hide द्वारे by you! Truth does not need protection! #EndSARS“
