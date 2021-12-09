Lena Paul Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Bio, Pics, Net Worth, feet, Twitter



Actress & Glamour Model Lena Paul was born on 12 October 1993 in DeLand, Florida, United States of America. Lena Paul age 25 years as of August 2021 (Sources IMDb, Wikipedia). She completed her graduation in DeLand, Florida, USA. At age 22 in April 2016, she began her career in the AV video industry by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $2M – $3M USD a year from social media, paid websites, affiliates, AV video selling, and sponsorships.

Lena Paul is one of the famous American AV Actress and social media stars. Lena Pual is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, and Instagram for her beautiful and curvy figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook. She has more than 1.7M followers on Instagram. Lana Paul has over 775k followers on Twitter. Also, she won AVN Awards. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Lena Paul Age 27 Years (as of August 2021) Date of Birth 12 October 1993 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $2M – $3M USD Career Start and End 2016 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname Lena Pual

Lena Pail Hometown DeLand, Florida, United States of America Place of Birth DeLand, Florida, United States of America Current City SoCal, CA, USA Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) Weight 128 lbs (58 kg) Figure Size 32DDD-25-38 Bra Size 32DDD Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Black Eye Colour Grey Zodiac Sign Libra Ethnicity White/ Caucasian Religion Christianity Nationality American Background Irish Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @lenapaulxo (1.7M Followers) Twitter @lenaisapeach (775k Followers) Facebook @ LenaPaul (k Followers) TikTok @ LenaPaul (k Followers) Snapchat @ LenaPaul Reddit @LenaPaul Videos @LenaPaul Official Website None Movies None Awards AVN Award 2019

Who is Lena Paul? & her Career

Lena Paul has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge subscribers on premium websites. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Lena Pual kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the entertainment world, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique style & niche. And within a few months, Lena Paul’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became more popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media. She currently has over 1.7M followers on Instagram and 775k followers on Twitter as of August 2021. Lena Paul earns money from the sponsorship and AV video selling, Premium video websites.

Lena Paul Net Worth

Lena Paul earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. Lena Pual did not share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $2M – $3M USD annually.

Lena Paul has big fan followers on Instagram (1.7M Followers), Twitter (775k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day Lena Pual shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances, and videos. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Lena Paul through social media profile private messages.

Lena Paul Family

Lena Paul’s father’s name will be updated he is a businessman and her mother’s name will be updated she is a homemaker.

Lena Paul Wiki, Biography, Wikipedia, Bio, Biodata, Will be updated shortly. DISCLAIMER: All information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. Our website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.