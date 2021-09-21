Lena Waithe, Gillian Flynn to Start Book Imprint
When Gillian Flynn submitted her novel “Gone Girl” to her publisher, Crown, she wasn’t sure what officials would say about the twists and turns of the story and its bubbly, unreliable female narrator.
“We knew it was weird and complicated and risky,” said Molly Stern, who was Crown’s publisher at the time. “We also knew it was a masterpiece.”
“Gone Girl” became a blockbuster, selling millions of copies, prompting a film adaptation starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, and creating a booming market for psychological thrillers featuring volatile women.
Now Flynn and Stern, who left Crown three years ago, are teaming up again. Flynn is joining Zando, the publishing company that Stern started last year—not as a writer, but as a publisher with his imprint, Gillian Flynn Books. Flynn will acquire and publish fiction as well as fiction, non-fiction and true crime. (Her next novel, which she is currently writing, will be published by Penguin Random House.)
“The industry is a tough place to break into. Everyone wants something that feels like a certain thing,” Flynn said in an interview. “What attracted me was my ability to give people what I want. Got what was an opportunity in the market. So now I get a chance to champion writers who are a little different.”
Along with Flynn, Zando has brought on screenwriter, producer and actor Lena Waithe, who will begin an imprint dedicated to publishing “emerging and underrepresented voices,” including memoirs, young adult titles and literary fiction. As the company’s first founding publishing partners, Flynn and Waithe would each acquire and publish four to six books over a three-year period, and would be involved in marketing and promoting the books to their own fan bases.
Both Flynn and Waithe have garnered a huge following and have shown themselves to be versatile in a variety of mediums. In addition to writing the screen adaptation of “Gone Girl,” Flynn was an executive producer on the adaptation of his 2006 novel, “Sharp Objects,” and was a producer and showrunner for the TV show “Utopia.”
Waithe is also the powerhouse of Hollywood. After winning praise for her work as a writer and actor on “Master of None”, becoming the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, Waithe wrote and produced the “Queen and Slim” film and television series. Made “The Chi”. “and” twenties.
Stern and Waithe met in 2017, when Stern asked if she wanted to work on a book.
“Molly was trying to ask me to write a book, and I just didn’t want to,” Waithe said in an interview.
She was more excited about the prospect of publishing other people’s books. When Stern asked her about working with Zando, Waithe developed the idea for an imprint, Hillman Grad Books, which she would lead with Rishi Rajini and Naomi Funabashi, executives from Waithe’s production company, Hillman Grad. .
“Our mission is to introduce people to writers they might not have heard of otherwise,” Waithe said.
In an era of booming publishing industry, an independent company, Zando, is something different. It will likely publish less than 30 titles a year and invest heavily in marketing those books, rather than get many more and expect a few break outs, as most corporate publishing houses do.
“I hope we can have a force multiplier effect on books that sold modestly or weren’t a priority at a large publishing house,” Stern said. “Now there will be air around them.”
Like Hollywood studios, mainstream corporate publishers are increasingly relying on blockbusters to make a profit, and they tend to avoid more exposure when it comes to promoting new writers. Those authors are struggling more than ever to find their audience in today’s algorithm-driven marketplace, which favors recognizable brands and books that are already selling out.
Celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager and Emma Watson may promote through their book clubs, but those types of plugs are similar promotions to lightning strikes — powerful but rare. Zando’s model attempts to reverse the process by recruiting cultural influencers to select books.
To tackle the “crisis” of being discovered, Stern is bringing in high-profile publishing partners, which will include businesses and brands as well as celebrities, to promote the books to their fans and customers. Zando’s partners will receive a cut in profits, though Stern declined to say how much.
Zando received a significant start-up investment from Sister, an independent global studio founded in 2019 by media executive Elizabeth Murdoch, film industry executive Stacey Snyder and producer Jane Featherstone. Zando’s print books will be distributed by Two Rivers, a distributor operated by Ingram, but Zando also plans to experiment with unconventional channels such as direct consumer sales.
In addition to its impressions, Zando has its own editorial team that is making acquisitions. Its first batch of books, due next spring, is heavy on fiction, including “The Odyssey,” a novel by Lara Williams that takes on consumer capitalism; Steve Almond’s first novel, “All the Secrets of the World”, was based in Sacramento in the 1980s; and Samantha Allen’s “Patricia Wants to Cuddle”, about contestants on a dating TV show, billed as “the queer Grendel for the Instagram era.”
