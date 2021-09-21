Lena Waithe, Gillian Flynn to Start Book Imprint

When Gillian Flynn submitted her novel “Gone Girl” to her publisher, Crown, she wasn’t sure what officials would say about the twists and turns of the story and its bubbly, unreliable female narrator.

“We knew it was weird and complicated and risky,” said Molly Stern, who was Crown’s publisher at the time. “We also knew it was a masterpiece.”

“Gone Girl” became a blockbuster, selling millions of copies, prompting a film adaptation starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike, and creating a booming market for psychological thrillers featuring volatile women.

Now Flynn and Stern, who left Crown three years ago, are teaming up again. Flynn is joining Zando, the publishing company that Stern started last year—not as a writer, but as a publisher with his imprint, Gillian Flynn Books. Flynn will acquire and publish fiction as well as fiction, non-fiction and true crime. (Her next novel, which she is currently writing, will be published by Penguin Random House.)