Lenny Hochstein’s girlfriend ‘proud’ despite divorce



There’s no disgrace in Katharina Mazepa’s sport.

Lenny Hochstein’s new girlfriend is “very proud” to be relationship the plastic surgeon despite his marriage to “Actual Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein, a supply tells Web page Six completely.

“[Katharina] was strutting and holding on to Lenny’s arm. She appeared very proud to be with him. He appeared extra nonchalant about all of it,” a supply near Mazepa shares, including that they have been made to consider Lisa and Lenny “had cut up some time in the past, and he traded Lisa in for a more moderen mannequin.”

Mazepa, 26, didn’t instantly return Web page Six’s request for remark.

Lenny, 55, confirmed to Web page Six completely Monday that he and Lisa, 39, are divorcing after 12 years of marriage and two youngsters.

“It was after the choice was made that I began seeing Katharina,” he instructed us of the Australian mannequin. “That is one thing that Lisa was properly conscious of earlier than it occurred. Our points don’t have anything to do with the filming of the present.”

Lisa, nevertheless, slammed her estranged husband’s “reckless dealing with” of their cut up.

“It was after the choice was made that I began seeing Katharina,” Lenny instructed Web page Six of his divorce and new girlfriend. katharinamazepa/Instagram

“With two younger youngsters concerned, as a mother I’m going to focus all of my vitality and time on them,” she stated by way of her rep. “I’m blindsided by his habits and reckless dealing with of the state of affairs.”

The “Boob God,” who’s being sued by a minimum of 4 sufferers for malpractice, and Mazepa have been noticed round Miami getting handsy in current weeks despite the truth that the fact stars had but to separate.

We broke the information that “a drink was thrown” as Lenny partied at Miami hotspot Gala with Mazepa earlier this month when Lisa and her “RHOM” co-star Larsa Pippen arrived.

“RHOM” star Lisa slammed Lenny for his “reckless dealing with” of their cut up. lisahochstein

“They have been all there, and so they did have phrases,” an insider revealed.

One other supply instructed us, “There was a showdown at Gala Miami,” including that Lenny walked in together with his “new girlfriend.”

“Lisa obtained in her face and yelled at her,” the second supply added.