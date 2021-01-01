Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Price: The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes with great features, the price is amazing! See – Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro Laptop Launched in India, Priced at Rs.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro was launched in India on Friday as the latest model in the IdeaPad series. The company claims that the new Lenovo laptop is optimized for streaming and has a 2.2K IPS display. Lenovo has also provided many features including Dolby Atmos audio technology, zero touch login and dual array microphones. The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro comes with 11th generation Intel Core and AMD Raizen processors so that users can choose according to their preferences and needs.

Lenovo Idea Pad Slim 5 Pro: Details



The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro runs on Windows 10 and can be upgraded to Windows 11. The laptop comes in 14-inch 2.2K and 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display versions, previously available in 11th generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 as well as AMD Ryzen 7 options, while the latter are available in AMD Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 options.

Both display options come with 16:10 aspect ratio, four-side narrow bezel and 100% SRGB color gamut. Furthermore, the 16-inch model has a peak brightness of up to 350 nits, while the 14-inch option has a peak brightness of 300 nits.

Lenovo offers up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD M.2 PCIe storage. In addition, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has Intel Iris Xe, integrated AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce graphics support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.1, along with other traditional ports and connectors. The laptop is equipped with stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro has a 720p webcam that comes with a time-of-flight (TOF) and IR sensor that enables facial recognition via Windows Hello. Lenovo has also included its Zero Touch login feature, which is claimed to allow users to start by opening the lid of the laptop.

For input support, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro plays a full-size keyboard as well as an extended touchpad and function arrow keys. There are also dual array microphones working with Dual Mazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.

The 14-inch IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro packs a 56.5Whr battery, while the 16-inch equivalent packs a 75Whr battery. The 14-inch model is 312.2x221x17.99 mm and weighs 1.38 kg. In contrast, the 16-inch option is 356x251x18.4mm and weighs 1.9kg.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro: Price and Availability in India

Price range for the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India starts at Rs 77,990. The laptop will be available for purchase in the country through Storm Gray through Lenovo.com, e-commerce portal and offline stores.