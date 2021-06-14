Lenovo Legion 5 Pro review: great price, great performance

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro assessment: great worth, great performance



The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro makes plenty of issues appear straightforward. At its core, it’s a gaming laptop computer that performs video games very effectively. However it additionally has a splendidly expansive 16-inch QHD (technically WQXGA, because it’s 2560 x 1600) decision show that’s great for gaming and different use circumstances. Notably, this can be a 16:10 side ratio display, and my eyeballs recognize the luxurious of getting extra stuff to have a look at without having to scroll or resize home windows to suit inside view. Lenovo’s combo of a taller, high-resolution display is what you’ll need in your subsequent gaming laptop computer, even when you don’t comprehend it but.

This laptop computer is stuffed with different delights, like its TrueStrike keyboard. It’s a stuffed format, with a numpad, a full row of operate keys, and devoted media keys, but it’s comfy to make use of and thoughtfully organized. It doesn’t come on the expense of a large, responsive trackpad, both. For any sort of media, the Legion 5 Pro additionally has better-than-average audio system which are truly nice to take heed to, versus most gaming laptop computer audio system that make me writhe in anguish.

There are a handful of latest gaming laptops which have the Legion 5 Pro beat with a thinner construct — not that I’d name Lenovo’s 16-inch mannequin thick, per se. Nonetheless, it wears its bigger dimension effectively with a slick design that doesn’t neglect to incorporate quantity of ports. Additionally, this laptop computer permits for user-upgradeable RAM and storage (it has two RAM slots and two M.2 slots), which is a perk that thinner gaming laptops normally can’t obtain as a consequence of area constraints.

READ Also The Longing is deliberately slow and tedious, but I can’t stop playing Verge Rating 8.5 out of 10 Good Stuff Glorious performance for the value

Expansive 16:10 side ratio show

Consumer-upgradable RAM and storage

A number of ports Dangerous Stuff Middling battery life for a Zen 3 CPU

Pretty heavy at 5.4 kilos

512GB of storage fills up quick

Each laptop computer has compromises, however the few that Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro has aren’t as obvious as they’re in another fashions. I’m prepared to miss its common battery life and paltry 512GB of storage, because it’s priced very competitively at $1,529.99.

The configuration that’ll be accessible at Walmart in late June options 16GB of RAM and 512GB of NVMe storage — each of that are user-upgradeable (although half a terabyte fills up awfully quick as of late). AMD’s octa-core Ryzen 7 5800H processor is powering the present, together with a succesful variant of Nvidia’s RTX 3070 with 140W of most graphics energy and a 1,560MHz increase clock velocity. Paired with its higher-res show, this {hardware} can present respectable body charges throughout the board, even in titles that characteristic demanding ray tracing settings.

Getting proper into the performance, I ran just a few demanding video games at its native 2560 x 1600 decision with the best potential graphics settings. Purple Lifeless Redemption 2 ran at a median of 59 frames per second; Horizon: Zero Daybreak hit 73 frames per second. Each are respectable outcomes, particularly provided that this laptop computer is working them at larger than 1080p decision.

Even video games with ray-traced graphics fared effectively, together with Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Management. With Tomb Raider’s ray-traced shadows and Nvidia’s DLSS characteristic turned on, it ran at a median of 63 frames per second (DLSS lowers the render decision, then depends on an AI mannequin to the touch up the aliasing and textures to look almost simply nearly as good as working a sport at native decision, with out as a lot of successful to performance). With Management, a sport that has extra ray tracing graphics choices, the Legion 5 Pro maintained a gentle 45 frames per second with the entire most demanding settings and DLSS on — a formidable feat. Turning down the ray tracing options to medium as a substitute of excessive (with DLSS nonetheless on) boosts the common body price to round 60 frames per second. With none ray tracing results, the 5 Pro can run Management on the show’s native 1600p decision at round 70 frames per second.

Some context is important to grasp how these numbers stack up in opposition to our present favourite gaming laptop computer, the marginally extra expensive Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, which has a 1440p QHD display (barely decrease decision than this one), a sooner octa-core Ryzen 9 5900HS processor, and an RTX 3070 with a decrease 100W energy ceiling. The outcomes come out in favor of the Legion 5 Pro, because it squeezed only a few extra frames per second out of every sport (Management wasn’t examined on the G15 throughout our assessment interval), a testomony to its higher-powered GPU having the ability to push spectacular body charges to an excellent higher-res 1600p decision show. It’s all of the extra spectacular that the 5 Pro doesn’t get too loud or sizzling throughout gameplay. It exhausts heat air out the left and proper sides, in addition to on the again. Throughout the winter months, the movement of toasty air looks like a perk when you use a standalone mouse off to the aspect, but it surely is likely to be annoying when you get heat simply.

I lately examined the Alienware M15 R5, which has the identical Ryzen 7 5800H processor, however with an RTX 3060 with 125W of most graphics energy. Just like the Legion 5 Pro, this mannequin has user-upgradeable RAM and storage. Although, the M15 R5’s $1,616 configuration comes with a 1080p show, so its GPU is beneath far much less stress than the sooner one in Lenovo’s. On condition that this Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is priced at about $50 extra — and is superior in a number of methods outdoors of performance — I’d simply counsel you neglect about Alienware’s mannequin, as you’ll get much less in your cash there.

The excessive body charges are simpler to understand right here than on another fashions due to Lenovo’s 165Hz refresh price G-Sync show. Video games really feel responsive, they usually look great. The panel specs say that it could possibly attain 500 nits of brightness, and that it’s licensed for shade accuracy by X-Ceremony and Pantone. I didn’t have instruments readily available to place these claims to the check, however the colours look correct and the display will get brilliant sufficient to make it potential to work open air or to sit down subsequent to a window that’s giving off some glare with out squinting to see textual content or photographs. I didn’t want to show the brightness up larger than midway for many duties, and that setting looks like the height brightness of some gaming laptops that I’ve used earlier than (the ROG Zephyrus G15 claims to achieve 300 nits of brightness). Turning up the brightness whereas gaming made the expertise seem extra cinematic, like watching on a brilliant TV. Viewing angles are broad and beneficiant, too, and it gives a serviceable picture on decrease brightness settings when you’re making an attempt to preserve battery. Lastly, I recognize how skinny the bezels are surrounding the show — even the chin bezel on the backside is barely there.

The 5 Pro has an 80Wh battery that lasts for about 4 and a half hours beneath regular productiveness (not gaming) use, and that’s with the entire typical battery-saving measures taken. I dialed within the effectivity settings to “higher battery” mode in Home windows 10 and to “hybrid mode” in Lenovo’s preinstalled Vantage software program to make sure the Legion 5 Pro isn’t relying solely on the RTX 3070. This outcome isn’t almost nearly as good as another highly effective gaming laptops we’ve examined which have one in every of AMD’s Zen 3 CPUs inside, like Alienware’s M15 R5 that gives about seven hours, the eight-plus hours we noticed with the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (whereas powering a QHD display), and over 9 hours within the Asus ROG Strix G15 Benefit Version.

4 and a half hours of battery life isn’t unhealthy for a gaming laptop computer, contemplating two to a few hours was each anticipated and excusable in 2019 and 2020 fashions. However the competitors has raised the bar on this division in such a method that this weaker performance is without doubt one of the Legion 5 Pro’s extra obvious points. Its 300W energy brick can also be fairly massive. Lenovo earns some props, although, for supporting USB-C charging (as much as 65W), and its Speedy Cost Pro characteristic that claims to shortly recharge the laptop computer as much as 50 % in half-hour (it truly recharged a staggering 80 % from zero in lower than half-hour). However nonetheless, if longevity is crucial for you, this may knock the Legion 5 Pro off from being a high choose.

As I discussed earlier, Lenovo’s TrueStrike keyboard is superb. It has four-zone programmable backlighting with 1.5mm journey per key and 100% anti-ghosting. It was easy for me to adapt to the format and really feel each out and in of gameplay. Lenovo says it elevated the dimensions of its precision trackpad by 23 % primarily based on person suggestions on earlier Lenovo Legion gaming laptops. The Legion 5 Pro has a 720p webcam, which delivers satisfactory picture high quality. A few of Asus’ gaming laptops that we suggest don’t characteristic a webcam, however in case that’s a deal-breaker characteristic, you is likely to be glad to search out one right here. It has an digital on / off change on the precise aspect of the chassis, because the bezel internet hosting the webcam is outwardly too skinny for Lenovo to slot in a bodily cowl over the lens.

Attempting to determine which gaming laptop computer gives essentially the most worth could make your head spin. It’s straightforward to search out highly effective fashions, but it surely’s far much less easy to search out one which’s multifaceted to deal with extra than simply video games. The Legion 5 Pro doesn’t get every thing proper — specifically battery life. However it’s the gaming laptop computer to beat proper now on the subject of highly effective specs, a giant, high-res show, and a handful of different niceties, like respectable sound high quality, keyboard, and user-upgradeability. It earned a spot on the high alongside Asus’ ROG Zephyrus G15, with user-upgradability and energy rather than Asus’ good battery life and light-weight design. Now, we’ll have to attend to see how Asus solutions with its Intel-based ROG Zephyrus M16, a 16-inch gaming laptop computer with the same 16:10 side ratio show.

Images by Cameron Faulkner / GadgetClock