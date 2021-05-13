Lenovo’s Legion 7i and 5i Pro gaming laptops have tall 16:10 QHD displays



Lenovo is banking exhausting on 16-inch QHD displays within the taller 16:10 facet ratio with its new lineup of Legion 7i and 5i Pro gaming laptops, and I’m all for it. These laptops are a showcase for crisper, extra spacious displays that have a quick 165Hz refresh fee and G-Sync help, in addition to quicker processors by means of Intel’s new eleventh Gen H-series CPUs. They’re additionally among the many first laptops introduced to help Nvidia’s lower-end GeForce RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti graphics chips, along with extra highly effective GPU choices.

The Legion 7i is the flagship and can match essentially the most quantity of energy, supporting as much as a 165W whole graphics energy (TGP) variant of Nvidia’s RTX 3080 (16GB) with a lift clock of 1,710MHz. That’s extra power-hungry than what we’ve seen in most gaming laptops, so it ought to, theoretically, permit for some unbelievable gaming efficiency. It may be configured with Intel’s flagship Core i9-11980HK processor, too, one of many quickest laptop computer chips in the marketplace. The Legion 7i comes with a 300W energy adapter, although in the event you’re doing mild duties (and not gaming), it may possibly additionally recharge through USB-C at 95W. Lenovo says this mannequin will launch in June 2021 and will begin at $1,769.99.

Regardless of a couple of variations, most of the Legion 7i’s ports and specs trickle all the way down to the lower-end Legion 5i fashions introduced at this time, together with its two Thunderbolt 4 ports, three full-size USB 3.2 ports, an Ethernet jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port for outputting 4K decision at as much as 120Hz in exterior displays that help it. In addition they host quick DDR4 RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and NVMe PCIe SSDs, although the utmost capability varies relying on the mannequin you’re shopping for.

For those who don’t want fairly as a lot energy because the 7i provides, the Legion 5i Pro has a equally quick, tall pixel-dense 16-inch QHD display with the identical 16:10 facet ratio. It tops out on the Core i7-11800H processor and Nvidia’s RTX 3070 GPU with a most TGP of 140W and a lift clock of 1,620MHz, which continues to be a lot quick. That mixture of specs ought to be enough to play most video games in QHD decision at excessive graphical settings, fairly presumably with some ray tracing results switched on. The Legion 5i Pro will ship in June as nicely, costing $1,329.99 to begin.

The Legion 5i lineup additionally consists of 15-inch and 17-inch variants. The specs don’t spell out all that many variations in comparison with the 5i Pro, except for the shortage of its 16:10 facet ratio show. You possibly can nonetheless get quick QHD screens with these fashions, although, and you may configure them with Intel’s Core i7-11800H and the RTX 3070, or get monetary savings by knocking them all the way down to the Core i7-11400H CPU and the RTX 3050. Each of those sizes will launch in July, and Lenovo says they’ll begin at $969.99.