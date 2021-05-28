Lenovo’s new 13-inch Android tablet also works as a portable Switch display



Lenovo’s Yoga Pad Professional is a new 13-inch Android tablet that may simply double as an exterior monitor, Gizmochina studies. It will likely be that can be purchased in China for 3,299 yuan (round $517) on Could thirty first.

It’s not tough to get most tablets available on the market to work as a second monitor, however for probably the most half you’re restricted to utilizing them with particular gadgets. Apple’s iPads can be utilized as exterior displays because of their built-in Sidecar function, for instance, however this solely works should you’re utilizing them with a Mac. However the Yoga Pad Professional has a full-on Micro HDMI port constructed into its grip, that means you may plug mainly any HDMI gadget into it and use the Yoga Pad Professional as a 13-inch monitor. And sure, that completely consists of a Nintendo Switch.

To be used as a tablet, the Yoga Pad Professional is powered by a Snapdragon 870 paired with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 10,200mAh battery. It’s obtained 4 Dolby Atmos-compatible audio system organized round its 2K, 16:10 LCD display, and it also consists of a kickstand that may rotate a full 180-degrees out from behind the again of the gadget. Why would you need a 180-degree kickstand on a tablet? For hanging it on a wall, clearly.

Certain, there are many different portable displays on the market, usually accessible with larger display sizes and cheaper price tags. Take Lenovo’s personal 14-inch ThinkVision M14 as an instance, which is half the value at $249. However the Yoga Pad Professional has the benefit of being a succesful standalone gadget in its personal proper, full with stylus compatibility and an 8-megapixel selfie digicam (although there’s no rear digicam).

It’s unclear if the Yoga Pad Professional will ever see a launch outdoors of China. But when it does, we’ll be prepared.