Leon Bridges Brings Southern Soul Into the 21st Century

“I cannot and will not be silent anymore,” Bridges said in a statement at the time. “Just as Abel’s blood cried out to God, George Floyd cried out to me.”

Bridges, 32, has made his way into soul music history. His debut album, “Coming Home” in 2015, featured a singer who was returning to an era long before he was born. His voice was reminiscent of the sweetness of Sam Cooke and the grain of Otis Redding, and his music was decidedly revivalist soul of the 1960s. Bridges moved the timeline forward with “Good Thing” in 2018, invoking the R&B “quiet storm” of years. 1980s and 1990s neo-soul. Both albums hit the Billboard Top 10, but they left the impression that Bridges was still doing genre studies, trying out established styles.

“Gold-Diggers Sound” – named after the Los Angeles studio where the album was made – is more decidedly confident. All his songs are midtempo or slower, often bordering on languor. Nate Mercereau’s electric guitar vampires, gently coiled and loaded with reverberation, turn many songs into meditations, and all tracks, no matter what goes beneath the surface, rely on Bridges’ vocals. While the writing credits are full of collaborations – including pop song doctors like Dan Wilson and Justin Tranter – the songs feature Bridges as a lonely figure in a desolate, pleading, and promising space.

Léon Bridges. In his new album, he sings classic themes in songs that take their time and revel in a natural, unvarnished song.

Bridges and his producers, Ricky Reed and Mercereau, clearly heard the slow grooves of D’Angelo, Prince, R. Kelly, Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson. But there is another melancholy side to Bridges’ songs and his voice: less confidence, more pain.