Leonardo DiCaprio strolls on the beach with girlfriend Camila Morrone and his father in Malibu



Leonardo DiCaprio bought in some household time over the Memorial Day weekend.

The 46-year-old Academy Award-winner was seen strolling alongside the beach in Malibu on Monday with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23.

The couple, who’ve been romantically linked since 2017, have been joined by DiCaprio’s father George and his spouse Peggy Ann Farra.

Memorial Day: Leonardo DiCaprio bought in some household time over the Memorial Day weekend

Leonardo saved informal in a white hooded sweatshirt and a pair of blue sweatpants that he rolled as much as his knees.

The Titanic actor trekked by way of the sand in a pair of black Adidas slide sandals and saved his head lined with a camouflage baseball cap.

DiCaprio carried a conveyable doggy bowl in his hand for his and Camila’s Siberian Husky puppies, who they adopted final 12 months.

Lovebirds: The 46-year-old Academy Award-winner was seen strolling alongside the beach in Malibu on Monday with his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 23

Household affair: The couple, who’ve been romantically linked since 2017, have been joined by DiCaprio’s father George and his spouse Peggy Ann Farra

Camila braved the chilly temperatures in a blue puffer jacket layered over a cropped sweatshirt and a pair of sweatpants.

She wore her prolonged brunette hair and gave the impression to be makeup-free.

The Demise Want actress strolled on the beach barefoot and manned certainly one of their canine’s leashes. She additionally occurred to be carrying a bag of canine treats.

Going sturdy: Camila and Leonardo first began relationship in the latter finish of 2017; Leonardo and Camila pictured in 2018

Camila and Leonardo first began relationship in the latter finish of 2017, after being launched by Al Pacino.

The 81-year-old actor previously dated Camila’s mom Lucila Solá, 45, from 2008 till their break up in 2019.

After relationship for over two years, Leonardo and Camila determined to make their pink carpet debut throughout the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

Launched: Camila and Leonardo have been launched by Camila’s pseudo stepdad Al Pacino; Camila and Leonardo pictured in 2018

Huge step: After relationship for over two years, Leonardo and Camila determined to make their pink carpet debut throughout the 2020 Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, California; Camila, Leonardo, and Salma Hayek pictured in 2020

One among the actor’s longest relationships up to now was with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who he was with from 2000 to 2005, and he famously took her to the Oscars as his date.

Different stars Leo has been linked to over the years embody Claire Danes, Demi Moore, and fashions Bar Rafaeli and Anne V.

Though issues between him and Camila are going sturdy, DiCaprio’s love-making expertise have been just lately known as into query after allegations made by the niece of Dancing With The Stars persona Julianne Hough went viral on TikTok.

Who will tame him: Leo’s longest relationships up to now was with Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who he famously took her to the Oscars as his date (pictured above in 2005)

Julianne, 32, is alleged to have stated that Leonardo was ‘not good in mattress’ in keeping with claims made by her niece Star, who has since deleted the viral video.

‘My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio,’ Julianne’s teenager niece claimed earlier this month on the video-sharing platform, per a report by Fox Information.

Hough’s niece allegedly added: ‘Apparently, he is not good in mattress, although.’

Star went on to call drop different well-known faces she has met by way of her Dancing With The Stars aunt, together with Nina Dobrev, Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and Ben Barnes.

‘He is not good in mattress’: Julianne Hough’s niece claims the star has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio in since-deleted viral TikTok video

Julianne and Leo have been by no means publicly confirmed to be an merchandise, although a 2013 report from Star Journal claimed the pair ‘connected’ at Coachella music pageant.

‘They flirted up a storm,’ an eyewitness informed the publication at the time. ‘They have been placing their fingers throughout one another.’

The sighting went on: ‘At one level he whispered one thing in her ear and gave her a fast kiss on the neck. They have been so into one another, the ignored everybody round them.’