Lerner family exploring selling MLB’s Washington Nationals



The Larner family, owned by the Washington Nationals, has been exploring the possibility of selling the Major League Baseball franchise since 2006.

Manager Dave Martinez said before the team’s game in Atlanta that managing head owner Mark Larner called him on Monday morning to give him the news. Lerner, who has played a key role with the team since his father, Ted, has said in recent years that the family will never sell the team.

“At least I was shocked,” Martinez said. “These are big decisions that Lerner’s family had to make. I will support them in any way I can. This does not mean that my relationship with Lerner’s family will end. We are still in it. I know they are as committed to this organization as I am.”

Learners were first reported by the Washington Post to buy part or all of the potential investors to hire a firm.

The Forbes team is valued at $ 2 billion. Hedge fund manager Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets in 2020 for 2.4 billion.

Learners bought Nationals from MLB for 50 450 million after the team moved from Montreal to the U.S. capital 16 years ago. The franchise won its first World Series title in 2019.

Martinez said he talks to Mark Lerner every day and meets with the coaches on Monday to talk about the news. It is his goal to keep it from confusing the players.

“We always talk about the circle of faith, and Larner’s family and this organization are part of that circle,” he said. “But that’s our main focus, so let’s get the boys ready to play and go play good baseball.”