Les Miles Leaves Kansas Days After Harassment Accusations at L.S.U. Became Public

Until recently, however, Miles’ job did not appear to be in imminent jeopardy. But while LSU was accused of mismanaging allegations of sexual misconduct, USA Today sued for a copy of a 2013 investigative report by a law firm with close ties to the university.

The report, released after two women who worked for the soccer program complained about Miles’ conduct, said the coach played a role in hiring decisions and “made it clear that he wanted these employees to have a certain “look” (attractive, blond, fit).

Investigators were skeptical of the complaints in one account. But the second woman who came forward with doubts told a deeply unsettling story about how Miles started sending his messages after she started working with the football program, and how the powerful coach had urged her out. deploy an alias and add their phone number to their personal cell phone.

She also said that she and Miles met off campus, that the coach suggested they retreat to a hotel or his condominium and that he kissed her twice. Other allegations in the report have been redacted.

Although LSU lawyers ruled in 2013 that Miles’ conduct did not justify his dismissal – and he had just received a contract extension with a raise to $ 4.3 million per year – others to l inside the university were deeply alarmed.

The new investigation which ended on Friday showed that Joe Alleva, who was LSU’s athletic director in 2013 and had previously warned his coach against one-on-one meetings with employed students, believed Miles should be ousted for just cause.

“I still believe people are innocent until proven guilty and in this case I think he is guilty of insubordination, inappropriate behavior, putting the university, the sports department and the football program in jeopardy. great danger, “Alleva wrote to other LSU officials in June 2013.” I think we have a reason. “