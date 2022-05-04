LeSean McCoy calls out Titans’ Ryan Tannehill for saying mentoring rookie QB Malik Willis isn’t his job



Experienced NFL LeSean McCoy called back running Tennessee Titans Quarterback Ryan Tanehill Tanhill said mentoring the third round was not his “job.” NFL draft Pick owner Willis.

McCoy, a two-time Super Bowl champion and six-time pro bowler, took to Twitter on Tuesday without naming Tanehill’s comments.

“If you don’t want to be a mentor, I understand but don’t call yourself a good teammate,” McCoy tweeted. “If something happens to you and he wants to replace you, let’s pray he’s ready.” Winning is the only statistic that matters if you are a good teammate. “

Tenehill, who won the back-to-back AFC South title for the Titans before the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round last season, was dragged to the Liberty Quarterback after a lot of squabbling with Tennessee’s 86th overall pick on Tuesday.

“It’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tanhill told reporters. “I don’t think it’s my job to advise him, but if he learns this way from me, it’s a great thing.”

Willis played 15 games for Auburn between the 2017 and 2018 seasons before moving to Liberty. He was named starter after sitting out the 2019 season due to NCAA transfer rules and became an instant star, leading the team to a 9-1 record at the start of the 10th.

The following year, he was named Lendingtree Bowl MVP after leading Liberty to victory against Eastern Michigan.