Less than 15000 smartphones: Check out these 5 best options of Realme, Poco, Moto and Redmi with a budget of less than 15 thousand, features also superhit – realme narzo 30a, poco m3 pro and redmi 10 Prime are the best smartphones under 15000.

Well-known smartphone makers in the country and in the world continue to offer more than one smartphone. If your budget is Rs 15,000, we are telling you about the best option available in the market. Redmi 10 Prime, Poco M3 Pro, Moto G30, Redmi Note 10 and Realme Narzo 30A are the best options in the Indian market. Here we are giving you information about the features and specifications of all these smartphones.

Realme Narzo 30A features

Speaking of features, this Realme Mobile has a 6.5-inch HD + display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. The phone is powered by Octa core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Also read-Wrong mistake! WhatsApp message sent to wrong place? Delete this trick even after the expiration date

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Realme UI based on Android 10. In terms of storage, the smartphone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of the camera, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a second 13-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture. For selfies, this smartphone has an 8-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Also read-Reveal the secret before launch! Prices of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini leaked, see

Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Speaking of color options, this smartphone is available in Laser Black and Laser Blue.

Realme Narzo 30A price in India

On the company’s official site and on Flipkart, the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant of the Realme Narzo 30A is priced at Rs 8,999, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,499.

Details of Poco M3 Pro

Speaking of specifications, this Poco mobile has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Also read-The major part will shake! Xiaomi’s next phone will be a bang of 200MP + 50MP! See details

The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT 6833 Dimensity 700 processor. In terms of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, this smartphone has a 48-megapixel first camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 2-megapixel camera with f / 2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel third camera with f / 2.4 aperture. Speaking of selfies, the front of this phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.0 aperture.

Now if we talk about the battery, this phone has a strong 5000mAh battery, which is powered by 18W fast charging technology. Speaking of color options, the smartphone comes in Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue.

Price of Poco M3 Pro in India

In terms of price, the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of the phone is priced at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart.

Motorola Moto G30 features

Speaking of features, this Motorola mobile has a 6.50-inch HD + display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on Android 11.

Also read-The DSLR will also fill the front of Samsung’s 576MP camera sensor! Find out when it will come and what the company plans to do

As for the processor, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa core processor. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

Speaking of the camera, this smartphone has the first camera of 64-megapixel with f / 1.7 aperture, the second camera of 8-megapixel with f / 2.2 aperture, the third camera of 2-megapixel with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 aperture. The fourth camera is given 2 megapixels.

For selfies, this smartphone has a 13-megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, Motorola Moto G30 comes with a 5000mAh battery.

Price of Moto G30 in India

In terms of price, the Motorola Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999 on the company’s official site and Flipkart. This price is for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Features

Speaking of specifications, this Redmi Mobile has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 pixels. Speaking of the processor, the phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 678G processor.

Also read-The fun of video calling is now on TV, iFFalcon’s new smart TV, Android TV 11 has many features

Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Speaking of camera setup, this smartphone has a 48-megapixel rear camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a second 8-megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2-megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4. A 2 megapixel camera with a fourth aperture is provided.

Speaking of the front camera, this smartphone has a 16 megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.5 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone has a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12 based Android 11. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Aqua Green, Frost White and Shadow Black.



Price of Redmi Note 10 in India

Speaking of price, the Redmi Note 10 starts at around Rs 13,999, the price is for the phone’s 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications

Speaking of features and specifications, this Redmi smartphone has a 6.50-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Talking about the processor, this smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 processor.

Also read-The perfect time to buy a smart TV! 8500 discount on 32 and 42 inch TV models, benefit till September 11

Speaking of the operating system, this smartphone works on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. Speaking of storage, this smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Speaking of camera setup, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel rear camera with f / 2.2 aperture, a second camera of 8 megapixels with f / 2.2 aperture, a third camera of 2 megapixels with f / 2.4 aperture and f / 2.4 aperture. Along with 2 megapixels are provided.

Speaking of selfie camera, this smartphone has an 8 megapixel front camera with f / 2.0 aperture. Speaking of battery backup, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Also read-If you use WhatsApp your experience will change soon, many features of the work are coming, see details

Redmi 10 Prime price in India

In terms of price, the 4GB and 64GB internal storage variants of the Redmi 10 Prime are priced at Rs 12,499. The 6GB and 128GB internal storage variants are priced at Rs 14,499. Speaking of color options, the smartphone is available in Astral White, Beaufort White and Phantom Black.