Less than 5000 cases came in Delhi after 23 days, schools will open in Tamil Nadu, black fungus case found in Maharashtra, know countrywide updates

The first case of black fungus has been registered in Mumbai. Corona positive report came on 5 January of a 70-year-old elderly. Symptoms of black fungus started showing in this patient.

In the last few days, there has been a slight decrease in the cases of corona but its danger has not decreased. According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 2.86 lakh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours and during this time 3,06,357 patients have become healthy. At the same time, less than 5000 cases have been registered in the country’s capital Delhi after 23 days. In the last 24 hours, there were 4.291 new cases of corona in Delhi and 34 people died. At the same time, 9.397 people have recovered from Coronavirus infection during this period. Active cases in Delhi are 33,175 while the positivity rate is 9.56 percent.

Schools will open in Tamil Nadu from February 1: Today 28,515 new cases of corona were reported in Tamil Nadu and 53 patients died. The total active cases of corona in the state are 2,13,534. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has announced the resumption of classes for students of classes 1 to 12 from February 1. Also, it has been decided to remove the night curfew from January 28. In Gujarat, 12,911 new cases of corona were reported and 22 people died in the last 24 hours. At the same time, 23,197 patients have been cured of the infection. The total active cases of corona in the state are 1,17,884.

foreign minister corona infected External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has become Corona positive. Dr. S Jaishankar himself has tweeted this information. s. Jaishankar took part in a virtual program with the French Foreign Minister on Thursday. At the same time, Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan has also been found infected with Corona. He tweeted this information from his Twitter handle.

First case of black fungus in Mumbai In Maharashtra, 25,425 new cases of corona have been reported in the last 24 hours. However, it is a matter of relief that during this period 36,708 people have become healthy while 42 patients have died. There are 2,87,397 active cases of corona in the state. In the last 24 hours, 1,384 new cases of corona virus were reported in Mumbai, 5,686 recovered, while 12 people died due to corona. The active cases of corona in Mumbai are 18,040. Meanwhile, the first case of black fungus has been reported in Mumbai. Corona positive report came on 5 January of a 70-year-old elderly. Symptoms of black fungus started showing in this patient. The patient has been admitted to Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Today 38,083 new cases of corona were reported in Karnataka and 67,236 patients were cured. 49 patients died in the state in the last 24 hours. The active cases of corona in Karnataka are 3,28,711 and the positivity rate is 20.44 percent. In the last 24 hours, 51,739 new cases of corona were reported in Kerala, 42,653 patients were cured and 11 patients died. The active cases of corona in Kerala are 3,09,489 while the total number of people who died of corona in the state has gone up to 52,434.