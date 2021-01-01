Less than a Teacher’s Day gift under Rs 2,000; View List – Teacher’s Day Gift Ideas These 7 smart bands can be given to your favorite teacher under a checklist of Rs

The teacher has a special place in everyone’s heart. They do not always show the right way but help to achieve your goals. A teacher is not a person who works in a school or college, because anyone who teaches can be considered a teacher.

With Teacher’s Day approaching, we have selected the best smart band available in India for under Rs. Here are some great smart bands that you can visit Guruji on Teacher’s Day.



1. Realme Band (Green)

Cost: 1,999

Features:

0.96-inch (160 × 80 pixels) LCD color display Customizable watch face

Bluetooth 4.2 LE Compatible with Android 5.0 (or latest version)

3 Axis Accelerometer, Sleep Tracker, 9 Fitness Modes, Sedentary Reminder

PPG heart rate sensor

Call and message notifications

Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meters)

90mAh battery

2. Voice ColorFit 2 fitness band

Cost: 1,699

Features:

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0 is compatible with iPhone running iOS 4.0 and above and iPhone running Android 4.4

Optical Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Step Tracker, Fitness Tracker And Period Tracker Smart Notifications For Incoming Calls, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook And More For Women

Track 3 things at once in your ColorFit 2 to track 14 awake sports practices, yoga, running and more

Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes (IP68)

Weight: 23.5 grams

90mAh battery

3. OPPO Smart Band

Cost: 1,999

Features:

Dynamic SPO2 monitoring to measure oxygen saturation at any time of the day or night

Battery life up to 12 days

Screen with curved layer of strong, scratch-resistant glass.

You can wear an Oppo band in the shower, in the pool or on the beach

The Oppo Band comes with an extra strap in the box – you can always find the right one for your occasion and mood.

Chip: Apollo 3

Also read-Remember this date in September, right? Such Android phones will be useless, do this immediately to avoid



4. Redmi Smart Band

Cost: 1,598

Features:



1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD color 16 bit touch screen display, brightness up to 200 nits, 2D tempered glass

Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices

Time, steps, heart rate, activity, apps notifications, calls etc.

24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts

Track your fitness and track your sleep, sedative reminder

5 sports methods: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, brisk walking

Triangular accelerometer

13g ultra light body

5 atm (50 m) water resistant

130 mAh battery

5. Noise Colorfit 2

Cost: 1,699

Features:

0.96-inch LCD color screen

Bluetooth 4.0 is compatible with iPhone running iOS 4.0 and above and iPhone running Android 4.4

Optical Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Step Tracker, Fitness Tracker And Menstrual Tracker For Women

Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook etc.

Track 3 activities at once in your ColorFit 2 to track 14 different sports, wake up, yoga, running and more

Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes (IP68)

Weight: 23.5 grams

90mAh battery

Also read- The theft of this iPhone’s charging cable, popularly known in the market as; Check if you don’t use it



6. Mayofit Bold HR Fitness Band

Cost: 1,499

Features:

The Mayofit Bold Fitness Tracker watch is specifically designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts.

It is a water resistant (IP67) activity tracker that keeps track of your steps, distance, running, calorie burning and active minutes.

The fitness tracker comes with heart rate, big color display and gesture control.

Supports sleep tracker, sedentary alerts, alarms, reminders and weather alerts.

Displays calls, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype and other notifications on the fitness band.

7. Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 Classic Activity Tracker (Black)

Cost: 1,999

Features: