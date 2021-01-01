Less than a Teacher’s Day gift under Rs 2,000; View List – Teacher’s Day Gift Ideas These 7 smart bands can be given to your favorite teacher under a checklist of Rs
With Teacher’s Day approaching, we have selected the best smart band available in India for under Rs. Here are some great smart bands that you can visit Guruji on Teacher’s Day.
1. Realme Band (Green)
Cost: 1,999
Features:
- 0.96-inch (160 × 80 pixels) LCD color display Customizable watch face
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE Compatible with Android 5.0 (or latest version)
- 3 Axis Accelerometer, Sleep Tracker, 9 Fitness Modes, Sedentary Reminder
- PPG heart rate sensor
- Call and message notifications
- Water and dust resistant (IP68 up to 1.5 meters)
- 90mAh battery
2. Voice ColorFit 2 fitness band
Cost: 1,699
Features:
- 0.96-inch LCD color screen
- Bluetooth 4.0 is compatible with iPhone running iOS 4.0 and above and iPhone running Android 4.4
- Optical Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Step Tracker, Fitness Tracker And Period Tracker Smart Notifications For Incoming Calls, Messages, WhatsApp, Facebook And More For Women
- Track 3 things at once in your ColorFit 2 to track 14 awake sports practices, yoga, running and more
- Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes (IP68)
- Weight: 23.5 grams
- 90mAh battery
3. OPPO Smart Band
Cost: 1,999
Features:
- Dynamic SPO2 monitoring to measure oxygen saturation at any time of the day or night
- Battery life up to 12 days
- Screen with curved layer of strong, scratch-resistant glass.
- You can wear an Oppo band in the shower, in the pool or on the beach
- The Oppo Band comes with an extra strap in the box – you can always find the right one for your occasion and mood.
- Chip: Apollo 3
4. Redmi Smart Band
Cost: 1,598
Features:
- 1.08-inch (128 x 220 pixels) LCD color 16 bit touch screen display, brightness up to 200 nits, 2D tempered glass
- Bluetooth 5.0 LE to connect to Android and iOS devices
- Time, steps, heart rate, activity, apps notifications, calls etc.
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with heart rate alerts
- Track your fitness and track your sleep, sedative reminder
- 5 sports methods: outdoor running, exercise, cycling, treadmill, brisk walking
- Triangular accelerometer
- 13g ultra light body
- 5 atm (50 m) water resistant
- 130 mAh battery
5. Noise Colorfit 2
Cost: 1,699
Features:
- 0.96-inch LCD color screen
- Bluetooth 4.0 is compatible with iPhone running iOS 4.0 and above and iPhone running Android 4.4
- Optical Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracker, Step Tracker, Fitness Tracker And Menstrual Tracker For Women
- Smart notifications for incoming calls, messages, WhatsApp, Facebook etc.
- Track 3 activities at once in your ColorFit 2 to track 14 different sports, wake up, yoga, running and more
- Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes (IP68)
- Weight: 23.5 grams
- 90mAh battery
6. Mayofit Bold HR Fitness Band
Cost: 1,499
Features:
- The Mayofit Bold Fitness Tracker watch is specifically designed for athletes and sports enthusiasts.
- It is a water resistant (IP67) activity tracker that keeps track of your steps, distance, running, calorie burning and active minutes.
- The fitness tracker comes with heart rate, big color display and gesture control.
- Supports sleep tracker, sedentary alerts, alarms, reminders and weather alerts.
- Displays calls, SMS, WhatsApp, FB, Twitter, Gmail, Skype and other notifications on the fitness band.
7. Huawei ERS-B19 Band 2 Classic Activity Tracker (Black)
Cost: 1,999
Features:
- Tracking and monitoring daily activity information, including counting steps, burning calories, and including distance.
- Huawei Health app to connect the phone
- Support for running and swimming
- Support for breathing exercises
- Sleep status monitoring and sleep data collection
- Displays alarm alerts and notifications with smart alarms and event alarms for incoming calls, SMS messages, emails, calendar events, WhatsApp and other social media apps.
