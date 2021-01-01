Less than normal rainfall: After July, August will also record less than normal rainfall, IMD, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data, July rainfall was seven percent less than normal? Less than normal rainfall is expected this year, after July, even in August the clouds gave way

The meteorological department may have to take a U-turn on its earlier forecast. Another of his claims on rain is likely to be proven wrong. After July, the clouds have reduced the rainfall even in August. In such a situation, less than normal rainfall is expected this year. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier claimed that the monsoon was normal.

The IMD said August has seen 26 per cent less rainfall so far. Rainfall has decreased for the second month in a row. As a result, monsoon rains are expected to be below average this year.



Rainfall in July was seven percent lower than normal, according to IMD figures. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, said, “There was a 26 per cent deficit in rainfall till August (August 28).” This decrease in rainfall has been reported in North and Central India. June recorded 10 percent more rainfall. He said the IMD would soon release its September forecast.

Normal monsoon was forecast

The four-month south-west monsoon season from June 1 to September 30 is expected to receive less rainfall this year than the monsoon this year. The IMD had earlier forecast a normal monsoon this year. Skymet Weather, a private weather forecasting agency, has downgraded this year’s forecast to the ‘below normal’ monsoon category.

According to IMD figures, the country received 10 per cent less rainfall between June 1 and August 28. The IMD had forecast normal rainfall for August (94 to 106 per cent of the long-term average). But, it seems that the prediction will not be correct.

The area under paddy cultivation decreased

The IMD had earlier this month forecast normal rainfall across the country in the second half of the 2021 monsoon season (August to September).

According to data released by the Ministry of Agriculture on Friday, the area under paddy in the kharif season 2021-22 has declined by 1.23 per cent to 388.56 lakh hectares due to insufficient rainfall in some states.

How much rain

The IMD has four divisions covering different parts of the country. Northwest India has received 13 per cent less rainfall than normal. North Indian plains and mountainous states fall into this region.

The Central India region recorded a decline of 14 per cent. The region includes Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Maharashtra. The eastern and northeastern divisions, including Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the northeastern states, recorded an eight per cent deficit in rainfall. The southern region, which includes the southern states, received five per cent more rainfall than normal.

